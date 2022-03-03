The city of Paducah announced Wednesday that it’s accepting bids for the Buckner Lane bridge replacement project.
The project improves a two-lane section of Buckner Lane between Hansen Road and Pecan Drive and replaces a dilapidated bridge that has been affected by flooding and severe weather events, according to a city news release.
It includes the replacement of Buckner Lane bridge over Crooked Creek, near the intersection with Buckner Lake Circle, and installation of a new culvert under Oakcrest Drive, near the intersection with Buckner Lane. The city said the project will improve stormwater conditions in the area by reducing the number of times the creek comes out of its banks due to severe storm events.
The city said it applied for FEMA disaster relief funding for the project after flooding and severe weather events took place in 2018. FEMA obligated nearly $330,000 in public assistance funding for the project with the state providing nearly $53,000. The city is also using part of the $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that the city set aside for stormwater projects.
City Engineer Rick Murphy said the bridge replacement project was identified during the comprehensive stormwater master planning process.
“Since the bridge’s opening will be enhanced, it will improve the flow during flood conditions and reduce the number of times that floodwaters overtop the roadway,” Murphy said, in the release.
“With the board of commissioner’s approval in expanding the project area to include the culvert at Oakcrest and overall roadway improvements, the city’s expectations will be that this neighborhood will be pleased with the reduction in flooding during high rain events.”
The bid opening is March 23, according to the city. It plans to bring a construction contract before the city commission in April, with a notice to proceed given after approval. It expects the project to be completed in late 2022 or early 2023.
