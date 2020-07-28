The city of Paducah is accepting applications again for the Roof Stabilization Assistance Program, which helps eligible property owners make repairs to downtown buildings.
“It’s a fantastic program because it’s preservation of our buildings,” City Manager Jim Arndt said.
The program’s area stretches generally from Water Street to Clarence Gaines Street, and Jefferson Street to Kentucky Avenue. Since the inception in 2013, it’s helped save 20 historic properties by providing up to 50% reimbursement on roof rehabilitation costs, said business development specialist Kathryn Byers.
The application deadline is 4 p.m. Aug. 24.
Byers noted that an entire building is at risk when its roof is in poor condition, while Paducah Main Street’s mission is to preserve historic buildings and facilitate redevelopment.
According to paducahky.gov, funds are allotted each budget cycle for roof stabilization and replacement in the historic downtown area. To qualify, applicants need to submit a completed application, three bids from qualified contractors, current photographs and proof of financial ability from a “qualified financial institution.” Grant awards are given based on funding availability.
Byers said the city approved $50,000 in roof stabilization grant funds for fiscal year 2021. Each grant will not exceed 50% of a project’s total roof stabilization costs, or 50% of total funds allocated for fiscal 2021. The application must be made before actual roof work begins.
“In the recent past, we have awarded three businesses per year,” she added.
She also gave examples of buildings that previously used the program, including Columbia Theatre, Paducah Antique Mall, 106-100 South Third St., Wallerstein Building, 315 Broadway, Shandies restaurant, Allen Music, 420 Broadway, O’So Beautiful Salon and Brad Rankin Studio.
Rebecca Ausbrooks, owner of Paducah Antique Mall, said the grant was a big help for the building, which had a leaky roof. If the city helps cover roof repairs, Ausbrooks explained, it enables a business do more things, such as different building repairs, hiring a new employee or getting new equipment.
“And so, it’s not just ‘OK, they’re giving money for the roof,’ ” she said. “It frees up more money to keep putting into your building and keep the downtown going.”
For more information, visit paducahky.gov/downtown-development -programs.
