PADNWS-08-17-22 DOE TOUR - PHOTO

The Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant Citizens Advisory Board (CAB) recently took part in a tour of the depleted uranium hexafluoride (DUF6) conversion facility at EM’s Paducah Site, where they continued their education on operations and processing of the DUF6 conversion facility. From left are Jim Barker, Mid-America Conversion Services program director for the Paducah DUF6 facility; Zak Lafontaine, EM DUF6 program manager; William Wessel, CAB member; Hannah Chretien, CAB member; Eric Butterbaugh, CAB member; Eric Roberts, CAB staff; Don Barger, CAB member; Fran Johnson, CAB member; Robert “Buz” Smith, EM strategic planner; Mike Kemp, CAB member; Bill Murphy, CAB member; and Hayly Wiggins, CAB staff.

 Contributed photo

Members of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah Site’s citizens advisory board (CAB) recently visited one of the Office of Environmental Management’s two plants that convert depleted uranium hexafluoride (DUF6) to more stable compounds.

Zak Lafontaine, EM’s DUF6 program manager, led the tour and was accompanied by Jim Barker, program director for Mid-America Conversion Services (MCS), at the DUF6 conversion facility at the Paducah Site. MCS is EM’s DUF6 operations and maintenance contractor.

