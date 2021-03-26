McCracken County is one of nine Kentucky counties to make the transition to a new driver license system as part of the state’s compliance to the 2005 Real ID Act.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Wednesday that licensing services in McCracken, Adair, Breathitt, Floyd, Hopkins, Madison, Pulaski, Rowan and Russell counties would cease almost all of their driver licensing services on April 26, with those services being moved to a Driver Licensing Regional Field Office.
Fayette, Franklin and Woodford county offices have already made the transition to the new system, which will be phased in statewide by June 30, 2022.
There are 16 regional offices in the state, with four in western Kentucky — Paducah, Madisonville, Owensboro and Bowling Green. The office in Columbia is the only other Kentucky office in the Central Time Zone.
The Paducah Regional Field Office is in the Hipp Building at 2855 Jackson St. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached at 270-575-7035.
McCracken Circuit Court Clerk Kim Channell said that there was a meeting on March 19 with KYTC about the transition.
“We knew it was coming,” she said. “We just didn’t know how soon it was coming.”
Channell added that not all of her office’s licensing duties would be halted on April 26.
“Kentucky State Police takes care of the drivers’ testing,” she said. “As of right now, they don’t have another location set up to give those, so we will still be issuing those (licenses) for people who are coming to the courthouse to take those tests.”
The courthouse expects to stop issuing those licenses by June 30 of this year.
The Paducah Regional Field Office will issue regular driver’s licenses and Real ID licenses after April 26 except for those who are taking the driver’s test, who will still go through the McCracken Circuit Court office.
“We will still be processing the mail-in applications until June 30,” Channell said. “After that, you will not be able to do that form online.”
Channell said that her office staff will miss providing driver’s licenses.
“I was a little hesitant to ‘get rid’ of driver’s licenses, so to speak,” she said. “We enjoy seeing everyone come in, especially the kids who come in to get theirs for the first time — they’re so excited.
“We’ll hate losing that connection with the public, but in the long run, it will be easier. You’ll have one centralized location and you won’t have to come up to the courthouse and fight the crowds who are there for car tags and court and so on.”
A Real ID license enables people to fly on domestic flights and visit military installations or federal buildings. It is a specially-marked driver’s license that is more secure.
The 2005 Real ID Act required changes to state standards, procedures and requirements for the issuance of driver’s licenses and identification cards accepted by select federal agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration. It was issued as a security measure following the 9/11 attacks.
