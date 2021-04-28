Have you gotten a call from someone claiming you failed to report for jury duty, and you need to post bond?
Don't be fooled — that's a scam.
McCracken County Circuit Court Clerk Kim Channell said her office has received numerous calls Tuesday from people who were targeted by this scam. Channell said the McCracken County residents received calls from a man claiming they have to pay up after missing jury duty.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is also warning the public about the scam. Authorities said the man claims his intended victim is wanted on a warrant after missing jury duty, and they must pay $3,000 bond.
Channell said her office is not contacting jurors about bench warrants or bonds that need to be paid.
In a social media post about the scam, the sheriff's office reminds residents not to give personal information or money to unknown callers.
Questions about jury duty in McCracken County? Call the clerk's office at 270-575-7280.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.