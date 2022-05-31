The Cinema Systers Film festival — the nation’s only film festival dedicated to celebrating the work of lesbian filmmakers — returned to Paducah for its fifth year over the weekend, with multiple showings, workshops and events for participants to enjoy.
“We have presenters from California, Las Vegas, Michigan, and another California person who has a Ph.D. and teaches screenwriting,” Lauren Petrie, a west Kentucky native who founded the festival, said.
“We have films all day for four days at three different venues as well.”
The event started Thursday with a screenwriting workshop with Marie Cartier, a scholar artist and professor of film and media studies at University of California Irvine and a professor of gender and women’s studies at California State University Northridge. Thursday also included a gathering for participants in the evening.
Friday included a workshop about Acting and with B. Danielle Watkins, a long-time participant and filmmaker in the event.
“I have had film in the festival for each of the five years that it’s been here,” Watkins said. “It’s a space for us. Literally, it’s a space focused for women. It’s amazing because it is the only one. There are LGBT festivals and woman’s festivals. But this is the only one for lesbians.”
Friday also included a film showing and the festival’s opening reception.
Saturday also included a workshop on sound design with Vicky Sampson, a prolific and award winning sound editor with over 200 credits for sound work, including Donnie Darko, Return of the Jedi and many more works. It also include another showing of films, and a closing party with a performance from comedian Mimi Gonzalez and musician/filmmaker Be Steadwell.
Sunday was the final day and included the last workshop in writing with Mimi Gonzalez and a spoken word poetry event and book signing with poet and writer e nina jay.
The Film Festival is unique, being the only all lesbian film festival in the United States.
“Lesbians are hardly included in LGBTQ film festivals, it’s almost all male dominated,” Petrie said.
“That’s why we have this because you go to an LGBTQ Film Festival and there’s a couple of films from lesbians and the rest are made by only men. I saw a need, and I started the festival and each year we get bigger and more women come. The women love it and they look forward to coming back every year.”
The few other international lesbian film festivals are different from Paducah’s however.
“Ours is unique,” Petrie said. “We only accept films from lesbian filmmakers. The others take films about lesbians made by other groups. We do not. We are here to promote and uplift women’s voices, lesbian’s visions and voices and give them a dedicated place to show their work. We are here to uplift them.”
