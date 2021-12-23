Churches, other houses of worship, and many nonprofits may be eligible for FEMA assistance to help pay for emergency protective measures, debris removal and restoration of facilities damaged by Kentucky’s severe weather outbreak of Dec. 10-11.
Under the Public Assistance program, FEMA may be able to provide financial assistance to certain private, nonprofits — including houses of worship — to restore facilities damaged or destroyed by a major disaster.
To be eligible, facilities must:
- Have sustained damage caused by the severe storms and tornadoes in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, and Warren counties.
- Provide a current ruling letter from the IRS granting tax exemption under Section 501 © (d) or (e) of the IRS Code of 1954, or through the Kentucky Secretary of State.
- Be owned or operated by a private nonprofit.
- Have either not received funding or received insufficient funding after applying for a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan.
The deadline to apply for FEMA Public Assistance in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren counties is Jan. 11, 2022. The application deadline in Christian, Hart, Hickman, Logan, Lyon and Ohio counties is Jan. 15, 2022. For more information, contact KY Division of Emergency Management, or email pa.help@KY-em.org.
