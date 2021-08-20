Church to help mothers with citywide baby shower

It takes a village to raise a child. Members of New Greater Love Church’s women’s ministry are putting on an event they hope will help expecting and new mothers take their first steps on their journey into motherhood.
New Greater Love Church will be throwing a Citywide Baby Shower at Bob Noble Park this Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is geared toward expecting mothers, new mothers and mothers of toddlers who are in need of child care supplies and who are looking for child care tips and tricks to help them along their journey into parenthood.
Jeana Haynes, a minister with New Greater Love Church, said this year’s baby shower is taking a different approach than in years past. This year, mothers attending the baby shower will go to different vendors, who will have booths set up at the park, and receive educational materials. Once mothers show they have gone to all the booths, they are then eligible to get a gift basket. The mothers can also enter a raffle and win some prizes and giveaways such as gift cards from local businesses, a stroller or a pack-n-play.
“This is going to be more of an educational baby shower,” Haynes said.
Expecting mothers and new mothers who attend the baby shower will receive a gift basket filled with necessary baby supplies like diapers and onesies as well as some items for the moms, like lotion and body wash. Mothers of toddlers can also attend the baby shower and pick up some supplies for their children. Haynes said the church was putting together 30 gift baskets.
The event, like a lot of baby showers, will also feature baby-themed games for mothers-to-be and other attendees to participate in. There also will be representatives from the Paducah Police Department, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the Paducah Fire Department there to meet some of the children who tag along to the baby shower, Haynes said.
Haynes said the annual event began more than five years ago when the church’s pastor, LaRita Horton, first came to the church and brought the idea of having a community baby shower with her. The Citywide Baby Shower is the main annual project for New Greater Love Church’s women’s ministry group, and Haynes said about 50 women helped to put on the event this year.
One of the new elements that the group is also adding to this year’s event is a place for prayer. Haynes said the women’s ministry is setting up a space for people who want to pray or who would like others to pray for them and their families. She also added New Greater Love Church will be collecting information about the mothers, like when expecting mothers’ due dates are, so the church can follow up on the parents and see how they are adjusting to parenthood.
“We’re gonna try and stay in touch with them, and see how their progress is,” Haynes said.
