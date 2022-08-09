PADNWS-08-09-22 FANCY FARM SIDEBAR PHOTO

Gerald Elliott (center) chops pork for the annual Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church on Saturday morning in Graves County. Elliott has been helping with the picnic for more than 40 years.

 DAVE THOMPSON |/The Sun

FANCY FARM — Some came for the politics, some came for the pork (or mutton).

With temperatures again reaching into the 90s, crowds braved the heat to picnic, play bingo, promote a candidate or heckle one at the 142nd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In