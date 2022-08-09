FANCY FARM — Some came for the politics, some came for the pork (or mutton).
With temperatures again reaching into the 90s, crowds braved the heat to picnic, play bingo, promote a candidate or heckle one at the 142nd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic.
Updated: August 8, 2022 @ 11:57 pm
Gerald Elliott spent the morning chopping meat for the picnic, something he’s helped with for more than four decades.
“It’s the church coming together. We put on a big show and everybody works together,” Elliott said.
Proceeds from the annual event benefit St. Jerome Catholic Church.
“The political part, I don’t know about that. It’s more for the church,” Elliott said.
“The money we bring in will be given out to people that need it, and the political part just goes along with it.”
Others saw the event as an opportunity for an extended family and friends reunion.
Jackson Purcell, of Bardstown, said his parents grew up in Fancy Farm and he’s been helping his family with the event since he was young.
“Some people enjoy the heckling and the politics,” he said, but for him, “it’s a church picnic, which is great. I like that.”
Holly Hicks, a friend of a friend of Purcell’s, said she recently moved to Nashville from South Dakota and found the event an enjoyable way to experience the region.
“It feels like a county fair, honestly,” she said.
“It’s kind of cool to learn the traditions of another part of the country.”
Bingo games ran through the afternoon, as the crowd played for cash prizes, with first prize being a new truck.
Various candidates had strong crowd support, with two of the most significant and vocal contingents praising U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and his Democratic opponent Charles Booker.
Terry English, of Clinton, was squarely in the Paul camp.
“Paul supports freedom. Freedom is what it’s all about,” he said, adding “when a party controls, there’s no control.”
English said he appreciated what seemed to be a congenial spirit among attendees.
“I think it’s important for people to get together and come out and show unity for the country, not for a particular party.”
Cary Donham, of Paducah, came to show support for Booker.
“He’s pro-choice. He’s pro-environment. I think his slogan, ‘From the Hood to the Holler’ is really good, because that’s Kentucky,” Donham said.
“I think it’s an uphill battle (for Booker), but I don’t think Paul is really going to energize those voters. He’s not for anything.”
Donham also said he appreciated the civil atmosphere.
Both offered their thoughts prior to the political speaking, which, in addition to standard barbs and one-liners, included remarks against transgender people and sexual minorities.
When an openly gay candidate spoke, he received a chorus of boos after mentioning his sexual orientation, while a few attendees carrying flags supporting former President Donald Trump hurled insults. That group had a verbal exchange with a Booker supporter who engaged them, but tensions eased as candidates finished their remarks.
