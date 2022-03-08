Members of Relevant Church in Paducah and God’s Pit Crew, a nonprofit crisis response team, unloaded two semi-truck trailers on Monday full of toys and donations that will go to western Kentucky families that were impacted by the Dec. 10 tornados.
Monday’s donation was part of a long-term recovery initiative to continue supporting western Kentucky families in the months after tornados damaged thousands of homes.
Relevant Church Pastor Joel Cauley said the donations of items like board games, doll houses, sports games, art supplies, bikes and trampolines will be distributed in nearby communities over the next few months as part of a “Christmas in July” program.
Two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Crabb, who is originally from Beaver Dam, Kentucky, joined Relevant Church and God’s Pit Crew volunteers Monday as volunteers prepared to unload the trucks full of donations.
Crabb said in addition to him and his team helping coordinate toy donations, he is also working with groups in long-term recovery efforts to help build homes and build storm shelters at some homes and in some communities to make people feel safe.
“It’s gonna be a long haul, it’s gonna take a minute,” Crabb said. “We’re patient, we’re gonna do our best to stay with you and help you provide, and we’re gonna show you results.”
Two weeks ago, Crabb performed at the Kentucky Tornado Relief Benefit Concert at Heartland Church. It was at this concert, Crabb said, where he and his team were approached with the idea of assisting Relevant Church with its “Christmas in July” toy donation plan.
As it turns out, Crabb had been working with others to help coordinate donations to the area since the tornados hit. Crabb said people began contacting him and sending money his way the morning after the tornadoes devastated portions of his home state, and just wanted him to get the funds and get donations into the hands of people that needed it most.
Pastor Jentezen Franklin, of Free Chapel in Gainesville, Georgia, donated $50,000 to help Kentuckians in recovery efforts and had the two God’s Pit Crew semi-truck trailers full of toys and donations ready to send up to Kentucky, Crabb added.
But, as Crabb pointed out, many of the children who survived the tornadoes did not have a home to keep new toys at.
Relevant Church had space the church rarely used — the church building, the former home of a gym, had an Olympic-sized swimming pool that the church did not use. Cauley said the church poured concrete into the space, and it is now serving as a place for Relevant Church to store donations long-term until distribution dates are set up.
Cauley said Relevant Church is planning a “Christmas in July” event in the next couple of months to distribute toys to children and families affected by the tornadoes. He said there would be multiple days planned in different communities so that families did not have to travel far to get donations.
“This was just an incredible response to the need,” Cauley said of the toy donations that arrived Monday. “And so now, hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of kids [are] gonna get an amazing second Christmas here in just a couple of months.”
Jesse Perry, Graves County Judge-Executive, thanked the groups for their support of the nearby communities, especially since some families, including some Graves County residents, are still homeless, living in hotels, motels or other temporary housing.
Perry said it has been “such a blessing” to have support from groups who care about the long-term recovery of local families.
“There’s going to be… a long-term effect on these kids, so you all being able to do this right here for our families and our friends, you know, it’s a blessing,” Perry said.
Britney Hargrove, director of the Marshall County Parks Department, thanked the groups for organizing this donation, and said a toy could mean the world to a child who lost many of their possessions in a tornado.
