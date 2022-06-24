In the wake of several mass shootings across the country in recent weeks, community members gathered at a vigil ceremony at Grace Episcopal Church in Paducah Wednesday evening to pray for those who have been impacted by gun violence.
More than 20 people of all ages gathered Wednesday to sing hymns and pray for the hundreds of lives lost to gun violence, those recovering from injuries from shootings and those who are left grieving the loss of loved ones in the wake of these shootings.
The Rev. Charles Uhlik said the vigil was not about politics, but instead was an opportunity to pray as a community in wake of mass shootings in places like Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.
“Our communities are in an epidemic of terrible violence toward each other as humanity. It is our work as people of God to try to reach out to others and to let them know that they are not alone in their grief or in their losses,” Uhlik said.
“Evil is not the law of the land. We must be people of light.”
The reverend wore an orange stole, which he said served as a reminder for gun owners to adhere to gun safety protocols. Uhlik’s stole also portrayed images of young children, which he said served as reminders of how precious life is.
In selecting hymns and scriptures, Uhlik told the crowd he was hard-pressed to find the right words to share for the people who are hurting and feeling the consequences of gun violence, but said he found that the best things to say came from lessons Jesus taught his followers.
Uhlik also reminded community members to remember first responders and medical professionals who are tasked with dealing with the immediate aftermath of shootings and treating the wounded, and are often witnesses to terrible scenes.
In the face of senseless tragedy, Uhlik encouraged the community to be voices of hope and love to spread kindness throughout the community.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.