SMITHLAND — Ella Chuppe was able to work her way through each round of the Livingston County Scholastic Chess Tournament on Saturday to take her second tournament championship of the year in the K-12 division.
The McCracken County High School sophomore is 12-1 (.923) thus far this school year in three Quad A region chess tournaments.
The Livingston County tournament had 39 players, the most of any scholastic chess tournament held this year. There were 21 players in the K-12 division — consisting of students in seventh through 12th grade — and 18 players in the K-5 (elementary school) division.
Chuppe beat Livingston Central High School junior Jackson Henson in the final round of the tournament to earn the title.
Chuppe finished with four points in the tournament. A win or a bye earns one point, while a draw earns a half-point to each player.
Paducah Tilghman sophomore Dawson Black finished in second place with three points, Henson placed third with three points, LCHS junior Carlos Rodriguez was fourth with three points, LCHS freshman Eli Eichelberger was fifth with three points and LCHS sophomore Jaden Green was sixth with three points. Ties were broken by a formula used in the U.S. Chess Federation.
LCHS freshman Sophie Michonski placed seventh with 2.5 points, LCHS junior Dalton Champion was eighth with two points, MCHS sophomore Parker Pumphrey was ninth with two points and MCHS sophomore C.J. Sullivan was 10th with two points.
Middle school students also played in the K-12 division, but their results were separated from the high school students.
Lone Oak Middle School eighth-grader Kameron Courtney had the best finish among middle school students with three points, followed by Heath Middle School eighth-grader Ezekiel Dossett with 1,5 points, Livingston County homeschool eighth-grader Sam Eichelberger with one point and Paduach Middle School sixth-grader Adelynn Loy with one point.
Livingston Central won the team title in the tournament, finishing with 12 points. McCracken County was second with nine points and Paducah Tilghman was third with five points.
The Quad A region consists of almost all of the Central Time Zone counties of Kentucky and is one of four quads statewide that compete in chess.
The next Quad A scholastic chess tournament will be held Saturday at the Paducah Innovation Hub. It will be a four-round Swiss-style tournament (players with similar records throughout the tournament will be paired with each other). The game time limit for each player is 30 minutes, with a 5-second delay on the clock.
The tournament is open to all students from kindergarten through 12th grade who are members of the U.S. Chess Federation.
The entry fee is $5, with registration taking place from 8 to 8:30 a.m. at the site. The first round is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
A link to pre-tournament registration can be found at the tournament announcement at the Purchase Chess Foundation page on Facebook. Registrations must be submitted by noon Friday.
For more information about the U.S. Chess Federation, visit uschess.org.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.