PADNWS-01-31-23 CHESS - PHOTO

McCracken County sophomore Ella Chuppe makes a move in the championship game of the K-12 division Saturday in the Livingston County Scholastic Chess Tournament. She won the title, her second in as many tournaments.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

SMITHLAND — Ella Chuppe was able to work her way through each round of the Livingston County Scholastic Chess Tournament on Saturday to take her second tournament championship of the year in the K-12 division.

The McCracken County High School sophomore is 12-1 (.923) thus far this school year in three Quad A region chess tournaments.

