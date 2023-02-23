PADNWS-02-22-23 CHESS PLAYER - PHOTO

MCHS sophomore Ella Chuppe was named the 2022-23 Quad A Region Player of the Year with an average of 3.75 points per tournament. Daniel Crouse, Parker Pumphrey and C.J. Sullivan made the all-region team from McCracken County, while Dawson Black earned a spot on the team from Paducah Tilghman.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Ella Chuppe was named the Quad A Region Player of the Year following the conclusion of the conclusion of the Purchase Chess Foundation scholastic chess tournaments regular season last week.

Chuppe is a sophomore at McCracken County High School. She played in four of the PCF’s five tournaments, amassing a record of 15-2 (.882), going 8-1 playing the white pieces and 7-1 playing the black pieces.

