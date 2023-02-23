Ella Chuppe was named the Quad A Region Player of the Year following the conclusion of the conclusion of the Purchase Chess Foundation scholastic chess tournaments regular season last week.
Chuppe is a sophomore at McCracken County High School. She played in four of the PCF’s five tournaments, amassing a record of 15-2 (.882), going 8-1 playing the white pieces and 7-1 playing the black pieces.
The Purchase Chess Foundation creates an All-Quad A Region Team consisting of the top scorers of the year who have played at least half of the offered tournaments, arranging them by the average number of points per tournament for each player.
Chuppe topped this year’s all-region team with 3.75 points per tournament to earn Player of the Year honors. The first tournament of the year had five rounds, and the other four had four rounds.
“I started playing chess when I was really little; it’s been longer than I can remember,” she said. “I’d play with grandparents when I was little.
“When I was in fourth grade, I went to a chess club meeting at Lone Oak Intermediate, and that’s when I started getting into it.”
Chuppe said she enjoys playing the London System (1. d4 d5, 2. Nf3 Nf6, 3. Bf4) as White and plays different openings as Black, depending on how her opponent opens, often playing the Caro-Kann Defense (1. e4 c6).
Asked if there were more girls and women playing chess than before, Chuppe said it seemed so.
“Maybe because I’m older now or just noticing it more, I would agree that there are more, and that’s a good thing,” she said.
The All-Quad A Region Team consists of those high school players who average 2 or more points per tournament. Players earn one point for a win and a half-point for a draw.
The honor was started during the 2019-20 season, when Cade Crider, a homeschooled freshman from Crittenden County, was named the 2020 Player of the Year.
Scholastic chess tournaments were put on hold over the next two school years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and just returned with this school year.
Five players from Livingston Central High School — almost half of the team — were named to the all-region team. LCHS had the highest team average of the year with 10 points per tournament. The Cardinals played in their first-ever chess season.
Members of the 2022-23 All-Quad A Region Team — with their schools and average points per tournament — include Chuppe, McCracken County, 3.75; Daniel Crouse, McCracken County, 3.13; Dawson Black, Paducah Tilghman, 3.00; Parker Pumphrey, McCracken County, 3.00; Jackson Henson, Livingston Central, 2.88; Alex Sharp, Murray, 2.67; Carlos Rodrigues, Livingston Central, 2.63; C.J. Sullivan, McCracken County, 2.50; Eli Eichelberger, Livingston Central, 2.17; Dalton Champion, Livingston Central, 2.13; and Joshua Turner, Livingston Central, 2.00.
The Purchase Chess Foundation is a nonprofit organization seeking to raise funds for an endowment to provide scholarships to area students who compete in chess. It sponsors several scholastic chess tournaments a year from September through February. More information can be found at the foundation’s Facebook page.
The Quad A region includes almost all of the Central Time Zone portion of Kentucky. The regional tournament will be held Saturday at Livingston Central High School and will determine the teams and individuals who will compete in the state team and individual tournaments.
The state individual tournament will be held March 18, and the state team tournament will be held March 25. Both events will be held at North Bullitt High School in Shepherdsville.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.