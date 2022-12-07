McCracken County sophomore Ella Chuppe swept through the competition on Saturday, winning the K-12 division of the McCracken County Scholastic Chess Tournament and helped her school to a first-place finish in the team standings.
The K-12 division is for any player in 12th grade or below. The K-8 division, which also played in the tournament, is for those in eighth grade or below.
Chuppe won all four of her rounds Saturday, culminating the tournament with a win over Livingston Central junior Jackson Henson in the championship game.
MCHS sophomore Daniel Crouse placed second with 3.5 points out of a possible 4 (three wins and a draw), while Mustang sophomore C.J. Sullivan placed third with 3 points. MCHS sophomore Parker Pumphrey rounded out the Mustang team with 1 point.
McCracken County won the team title with 11.5 points out of a possible 16. Livingston Central was second with 8.5 points, and Paducah Tilghman was third with 2.5 points.
Henson finished in fourth place with 2.5 points, while teammate Dalton Champion was sixth with 2 points, Briahna Harper was seventh with 2 points, Carlos Rodriguez was eighth with two points, Joshua Turner was ninth with 2 points and Eli Eichelberger was 11th with 1.5 points.
Paducah Tilghman freshman Preston Goodyke placed 10th with 1,5 points, while PTHS junior Zoey Ruch was 12th with 1 point.
Murray High School freshman Alex Sharp placed fifth with 2 points, but his team did not have enough players to qualify for a team ranking.
Thirteen players took part in the K-12 division of the tournament. A gallery of photos from the K-12 and K-8 divisions of the tournament can be found at paducahsun.com.
Chuppe placed third in the USCF Membership Scholastic Tournament held Sept. 24 at the Paducah Innovation Hub with a record of 4-1 with no draws.
A scholastic chess tournament has been set for Jan. 28 to be played at Livingston Central High School. Scholastic chess officials are working on having another tournament before then.
The Quad A Region championship tournament is tentatively set for Feb. 25 at Livingston Central High School. The Quad A Region in chess is one of four regions in the state. Quad A encompasses almost all of the Central Time Zone in Kentucky.
• Kyla Reeder won the K-8 division at the McCracken County Scholastic Tournament on Saturday with a score of 3.5 points out of a possible 4 points. She had three wins and one draw.
Reeder is a fourth-grade homeschooler from Mayfield.
Adelynn Loy, a sixth-grader at Paducah Middle School, placed second with 3.5 points, while Cabot French, a seventh-grader from Murray Middle School, placed third.
A tiebreaking system was used to determine placement.
Murray won the team title with a score of 10.5 points, while Paducah Middle was second with 4.5 points.
Paducah Middle School sixth-grader Emelia Tucker placed 15th with 1 point for her team.
Eighth-grader Kameron Courtney of Lone Oak Middle School was fourth with 3 points, while Ezekiel Dossett, an eighth-grader at Heath Middle School, placed fifth with 3 points.
Murray Middle School brought 13 players to take part in the tournament. A team score is determined by the top four players from a school.
There were 19 players in the K-8 division of the tournament.
