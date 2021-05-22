Chuck Thomas' funeral fit for a warden-king

“The only thing that walks back from the grave with the mourners and refuses to be buried is the character of a man.” — J.R. Miller
At 6 feet, 4 inches tall, sporting a western bow tie, pencil-thin mustache, Open Road Stetson, ornate walking cane, and gregarious disposition, Chuck Thomas left an indelible impression on most everyone he encountered. He was, as the Paducah Sun-Democrat observed in May of 1960, a “long, lean man with a flair for bigness.”
That “flair for bigness” served Thomas well in life. A proud New Deal Democrat, he managed Happy Chandler’s successful Trigg County campaign for governor of Kentucky in 1954. The following year, Thomas was appointed warden of the Kentucky State Penitentiary by his predecessor, W. Jess Buchanan. Thomas ran the Eddyville prison for five years, until January of 1960.
Retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham noted of Chuck Thomas: “He always dressed to the hilt, in that Kentucky colonel tie and LBJ hat. He also carried a commemorative cane, similar to Bat Masterson. He was tall and lean and was quite a sight strolling down the sidewalk from KSP to the warden’s house.
“This story was told when I was a boy, and I tend to think it was true. Some prison inmate was methodically sawing his way out of his front cell door under cover of darkness. He would hide his work by plugging it with black shoe polish during the daylight hours. One day Chuck was casually strolling down the sidewalk adjacent to this inmate’s cell. As he walked along, Chuck nonchalantly raked his cane across the window bars. As he passed this particular inmate’s cell and raked the bars, the black filling fell out and scattered across the floor — and his escape attempt was foiled!”
Though limited in formal education and training, Cunningham observed to this writer, Chuck Thomas set a lofty standard as an enlightened and humanitarian warden for those who followed him. To paraphrase Elizabeth Browning, the weak and the gentle, the ribald and rude. Thomas took as he found them, and did them all good.
His talents were not limited to prison management, either. A natural leader blessed with a sharp business acumen, Thomas served as Trigg County magistrate, director of the Trigg County Planning and Development Association, director of the Trigg County Hospital, director and president of the Trigg County Farm Bureau, and he represented Kentucky on the national board of directors of the National Farmers Organization. Prior to his death, he cofounded the Bank of Cadiz, and served as its first chairman of the board. Thomas accomplished all this, and more, with little more than a sixth grade education.
KSP wardenship aside, Thomas was perhaps best known as the visionary farmer who owned and operated Thomas Territories, a sprawling estate that stretched across parts of Lyon, Trigg, Caldwell and Christian counties. Thomas was the first farmer in the region to raise soybeans, and the first to tile fields for drainage, on a farm that covered 4,000-plus acres and 16 miles of highway frontage.
He was celebrated for his ability to rejuvenate and even beautify badly depleted farmland. Thomas worked to control erosion and focused his time, energy, and financial resources on replacing devastated forests throughout the region.
“I love my trees,” Thomas was fond of telling visitors. An outspoken environmentalist long before environmentalism was in vogue, his well-worn bulldozer even boasted a sticker that implored others to “Keep God’s Earth Green.” Thomas’ love of nature, and lifelong effort to leave the land better than he found it, remains one of his most enduring legacies.
Cancer would claim Thomas suddenly and unexpectedly at age 61, lending credence to the old adage, “the flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long.” His death, untimely though it was, did not prevent Thomas from planning the most elaborate funeral western Kentucky had witnessed in generations. A service fit for a warden-king.
Thomas’ stately sendoff transpired just as he’d envisioned it. Framed by an idyllic autumnal backdrop under a bright blue sky, his funeral procession boasted a choir of African-American gospel singers, thousands of flowers, and untold numbers of mourners. Uniformed KSP guards escorted an 80-year-old hearse as it creaked along a quarter-mile route, behind a pair of elegant, white horses. Local television and newsprint media covered the grand event in detail, almost exactly 50 years ago.
Chuck Thomas went to his eternal rest in an open field, deep in the heart of Thomas Territories. He chose an outsize limestone boulder to mark his solitary gravesite — one large enough to be visible on Google Earth satellites a half-century later — yet he did not want anything inscribed on the grave. It remains blank to this day. Perhaps Thomas concluded that a stone so prominent, so conspicuous, simply spoke for itself. Much like the man with a “flair for bigness” it honors forevermore. Special thanks to Justice Bill Cunningham and Will Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.