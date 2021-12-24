PRINCETON — It was the morning after a tornado roared through town on Dec. 10. Kirk Greenfield and his wife, Jacki, were on their way into town for what they expected to be a big day for sales of their Christmas trees.
But the reality of the extensive damage quickly changed their minds.
“We were feeling helpless, just like a lot of people,” Kirk recalled.
But Jacki’s mind immediately turned to how they could be a blessing to those who had suffered great loss of homes and property.
“I know there are a lot bigger things to do now,” she told Kirk, “but I want these families to have someplace to go for Christmas and have something for their kids for Christmas.”
That idea sparked a project of setting up a Christmas tree for each family who lost homes, plus a way for children in those families to receive Christmas gifts. By that evening, the Greenfields had received word that Southside Baptist Church in Princeton would let them set up trees in its Family Life Center, in the youth suite.
The Greenfields, who opened a Christmas tree farm in 2016, began earnestly placing and decorating trees. Families — now without homes — could sit at their convenience by the tree designated for them and unwrap presents. There were 24 trees in the initial work, then Kirk said “the Lord took it from there.”
Now there are 60 trees.
“People started bringing donations of gifts, gift cards, decorations — and volunteering their time,” he said. “It has expanded so much — we got such a big response. Now we have a ‘store’ where parents can come and shop free — of course — and pick out gifts for their family. We’ll wrap it if they want. They can take it home with them or can put gifts under the tree that is designated for them. The family can come back and have a private family time under that tree.”
The Greenfields said most families have been successful in finding a place to stay temporarily, and as a result have taken the presents with them so they can be unwrapped in homes where they are staying.
“Most have a place where they can have Christmas,” he added, and although those locations will not be their permanent homes, they provide a sense of privacy.
“We were able to get extra trees to meet the need,” Kirk said. “We wound up having trees over and above what we had actually bought.”
Princeton is Kirk’s hometown — he is a son of Barbra Greenfield and the late Harold Greenfield, long-time director of missions for the Caldwell-Lyon Baptist Association who served as president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention in 2001. Kirk is now serving as pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Marion and also works with Natural Resources Conservation Service, which is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Kirk said his wife and Kelly Conway, a member of Fredonia First Baptist Church, have named the Christmas tree project as “Operation Giving Trees.” Kirk said they have started the process of forming a nonprofit operation.
“They are making plans to continue in some form after Christmas because we feel there will still be needs we can meet after Christmas,” Kirk noted. “We don’t know for sure what that looks like at this point, but we have a lot of resources. We are praying about how we can extend this ministry past this Christmas.”
