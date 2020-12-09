The Christmas shopping season has always been critical to the success of many local small businesses, and this year with the impact of COVID-19 still being felt, that has never been more true.
“This has been an unbelievably tough year for small business owners and their employees and families,” according to Tom Underwood, president of Kentucky NFIB (National Federation of Independent Businesses).
In a recent news release, Underwood said the unintended side effects of social distancing and other restrictions, put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus, have taken a financial toll on Kentucky’s small businesses.
“Small business is the backbone of our economy. It accounts for 99.3% of all businesses in the commonwealth and employs nearly 44% of Kentucky’s workforce.
“We can’t afford to lose our small businesses.”
That point was reiterated by Sandra Wilson, president of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, during the organization’s December Power in Partnership breakfast on Zoom.
“Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday have all just ended,” Wilson said. “They signal the start of the holiday shopping season.
“Studies show for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 stays with the local economy. When you shop local, you’re supporting local workers, you’re supporting local business owners and you’re supporting our economy.”
According to Wilson, “Small businesses can create a great atmosphere, bringing the uniqueness of the community to our downtown, to our mid-town, to our west end and even to our mall area. That’s where we gather to see our family and friends. Even though you’re masked up, you can still do it in many different ways.”
The chamber president mentioned local restaurants in particular, who are facing special challenges with the closure of their inside dining through Dec. 13.
“We certainly hope on Dec. 14 that (inside dining) is going to return, especially at 50% capacity at least. I know that there are a lot of conversations being held with the governor” to try to get that back open, she said.
“Between now and then, you can still order from your favorite restaurants,” she said.
“You can call in an order. Some of them have special menus just for carry-out and many are offering delivery.”
In retail stores, in addition to wearing a mask, customers who are concerned about crowds can consider shopping at less crowded times.
“You can (also) shop online for many of our local stores,” Wilson said. “Check out their Facebook page, check out their website. Give them a call and they will either put it out front of the store, mail it to you, and some of them are even offering delivery.
“For many businesses, this is the make-or-break time for them. We’re doing everything we can to promote local and small businesses. They are, again, the backbone of our community.”
