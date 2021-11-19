PRINCETON — The annual Christmas Parade here has been set for 5 p.m. on Dec. 11.
The theme for this year is “Hometown Christmas.” Those interested in participating in the parade may contact the Chamber of Commerce with any questions.
The Chamber will have forms for participation available via email, Facebook, and paper pick up. The office is located at 104 East Court Square, Princeton. Interested parties may call 833-460-1321.
Moonlight Madness has also been scheduled. The event is set for Dec. 16. Participating business will stay open a little later in the evening for shoppers. The hours may vary from store to store. In the past, sales would begin around 4 p.m. and end around 8 p.m.
The event has drawn large crowds in the past, and organizers hope this year will also have a huge turnout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.