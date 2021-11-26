Christmas parade, candy cane hunt set for next Saturday

Families preparing to celebrate during the holiday season can visit downtown Paducah during the first weekend of December for some holiday-themed festivities.
Downtown Paducah’s 2021 Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 4 starting at 5 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “It’s a SUPER Christmas!” where participants can dress up as their favorite real-life or make-believe superheroes.
The parade will start at the intersection of 14th and Broadway streets, and will continue down Broadway to Second Street. From there, the parade will turn left on Second Street and finish at the Farmers Market parking lot on Monroe Street.
There will be awards given out to parade participants in six different categories: themed float, school float, religious float, non-float, drill team and band.
Organizers encourage parade watchers to practice social distancing.
The Christmas parade, in its traditional format, was last held in 2019. In 2020, Paducah put on a “reverse parade” where floats where set up at stations at Noble Park and attendees could travel through the park and check out each float.
Also on Dec. 4, there will be a free Candy Cane Hunt for children ages 10 and younger on the lawn of the National Quilt Museum. The plans are to distribute more than 3,000 candy canes to the kids.
Registration for the Candy Cane Hunt will be on-site starting at 11:45 a.m. From there, the race to find the sweet treats will be broken up into four times by age group. Kids ages 3 years and younger will hunt for candy canes at 12:30 p.m., 4- and 5-year-olds will start at 12:50 p.m., 6- and 7-year-olds will start at 1:10 p.m., and kids ages 8 to 10 years old will start at 1:30 p.m.
For the safety of all the participants, Second Street will be closed to traffic between Jefferson and Monroe streets.
The National Quilt Museum will be offering free admission after the Candy Cane Hunt.
Children can also participate in the Yeiser Art Center’s coloring contest on Dec. 4 from noon to 2 p.m. Sheets can be colored on-site, or participants can color off-site and turn in their coloring sheets to the art center before 5 p.m. that day. Winners will be announced during the week following the coloring contest.
