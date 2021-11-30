Christmas in the Park in Draffenville’s Mike Miller Park, located at 596 U.S. Hwy. W. has officially kicked off.
Christmas in the Park began Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 31 from dusk until 10 p.m.
Other festivities will include a “Spot the Grinch” photo opportunity, a mail box for Santa letters and a life size Elf on the Shelf that will be into something different every day of the light show.
Donations are accepted to benefit multiple Marshall County nonprofits.
Organizations benefiting this year include Marshall County Needline, Marcella’s Kitchen, Marshall County Exceptional Center, HOPE Clinic, Special Olympics, Veterans Support Group, Rotary Club, MC Mountain Biking, CASA by the Lakes, Families on the Spectrum, American Legion Post 236, MC Family Resource & Youth Services Centers, MC Arts Commission, Scouts BSA Pack 2247, Cub Scout Pack 2484, Disabled American Veterans, Kentucky Lake VFW Post 1084.
Christmas in the Park is also sponsored by Jackson Purchase Electric Cooperative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.