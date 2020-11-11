Like a lot of other community events this year, Paducah Power System’s annual Christmas in the Park lights display will be conducted differently due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
The longtime holiday tradition in Noble Park, which also serves as a fundraiser to benefit area food pantries, will be held from Nov. 25-Dec. 31.
“We are proceeding with Christmas in the Park, though we have some changes this year with the COVID situation,” said Andrea Underwood, Paducah Power director of Human Resources and Community Relations.
“We’ve had a lot of discussion here (at the utility) about whether we should have the event, and if so, how?” she said. “And, we’ve come back to the fact that we believe, first of all, the charities need the proceeds more than ever.
“Secondly, we think the community needs it because it’s a source of joy for people ... and they need all the joy they can get this holiday season.”
Christmas in the Park hours will be 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The kickoff to open the display will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25.
Normally on opening night a “walk under the lights” is held to open the display.
“We can’t do that this year, but we are going to try to do something a little bit special,” Underwood said. “We do plan to have some characters like Olaf and Elsa and Anna (from Disney’s “Frozen”) scattered around the park opening night, and we’re working on having a special guest from the North Pole.”
Entrance to the park during the event is free, although participants are encouraged to make a canned good or cash donation to support food pantries. All proceeds go to Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Family Service Society, the Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Local community organizations help greet participants at the Santa House as they make their way through the displays and accept donations.
“We are limiting the number of volunteers who can be out there at any one time, and limiting the number who can be in the Santa House at one time,” Underwood said. “We’ll also be asking them to wear their masks over their nose and mouth while they’re out there, and wear some sort of gloves so there’s not skin-to-skin contact.”
One of the big changes planned for Christmas in the Park 2020 will be encouraging online donations, according to Underwood.
“We haven’t done this previously, and we feel like this is certainly the year it could be used more than ever,” she said. “We’ll have some signage at the park and also promote it on our social media and any advertising we have to let people know they can make donations online by going through our website.”
Unfortunately, the annual School Challenge, where local schools compete against each other by collecting canned goods, will not be held this year.
“We don’t feel we’ll be able to do it this year, which is disappointing,” Underwood said. “There’s too much handling involved and the logistics are difficult because of the space in the schools where they would need to have the bins.
“And, honestly, we don’t even know if they will even be in school (as opposed to virtual learning). Plus, we’re real conscious of the fact that this is a difficult school year in many, many ways,” she said.
“While some would want to participate, it does create another level of complications for them. We’re conscious of that, too.”
Despite the challenges, Underwood feels the annual event could draw a large crowd this year.
“We think it could be a really busy year because the holiday activities will probably be more limited for people, and this gives them something they can do safely,” she said.
“It’s an event that can be done with social distancing, with people in their vehicles. We feel like if there’s any way we can make this happen that we need to for the community.”
