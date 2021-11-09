Christmas in the Park returns

Christmas in the Park will return to Noble Park on Nov. 24.
Andrea Underwood, the director of human resources and community relations for Paducah Power System, the sponsor of the event, said people have been working on putting up the lights since Oct. 1.
“Our kickoff for the season will be, again, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, so that’s Nov. 24,” she said at the PPS Electric Plant Board meeting on Monday. “We’ll do that at 5:30 p.m. at Noble Park by the pool.
“We are going to do our Walk under the Lights this year as a part of our kickoff. People love that, and we didn’t get to have it last year, and they missed it.”
Underwood said more information about the holiday event would be provided to the public later.
Underwood also spoke about the annual School Challenge, where schools in the area try to raise the most perishable food by weight to help those in need. The food gathered by the students will go toward several charitable organizations.
In 2019, the last year it was held, Concord Elementary School won the large schools division with 22.65 pounds of food per student, while Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School won the small schools division with 11.34 pounds per student.
Students from 16 participating schools brought in a total of 45,385 pounds of food — 22.7 tons — to help those in need in 2019.
The food drive is also a part of Christmas in the Park, where people can donate money or food.
“That’s an important part of our collections for Christmas in the Park,” Underwood said. “We’re looking forward to having that. We’ve already had schools ask about it, so they’re interested in it, too.”
The board discussed the PPS Foundation Inc., which was founded in February 2017, but which some of the board members said was no longer needed.
“It was an idea that our former general manager, Gary Zheng, brought to us, and he was very enthusiastic about it,” Underwood said. “He thought that this would be a viable option for us.
“…I think that’s one of those things that, in my opinion, that the idea sounded really good at the time, but we’ve discovered over the last four years that making that work has been difficult for us. I’m not sure if it’s a good fit for us, and I think we should talk about whether or not we want to continue to try to do it.”
PPS Foundation Inc. was a means of raising funds to help people with their electric bills or supporting Christmas in the Park.
Underwood said for the foundation to be successful, it should have a staff like most other foundations do.
“What we’ve discovered is that if we’re going to do it, and to do it well, if you look at the way that people typically are successful in raising funds for foundations, that involves fundraisers, it usually involves an annual campaign, grant seeking,” she said. “Those are things that require staff, and if we’re going to be successful for it, we really need a person working on that or a volunteer staff member working full-time.
“We don’t have that, so we are struggling to be successful with that in any good way.”
Board members gave their impressions of the foundations, with some pointing out that Paducah Power System has other means of raising funds and helping others.
Asked what the foundation has been able to accomplish since it was established four years ago, Underwood said, “Nothing.”
She added that there will be a Giving Tree in the PPS lobby where people can help others with their bills. The tree would have a brief description of the person in need and people can take the card from the tree, bring it to a window and pay on that person’s account.
“Last year, we had over $10,000 that was paid on accounts during the holiday season,” she said. “I think we’re all committed to doing the things that we say that we want to do through the foundation, and we have ways of doing that. I just don’t think the foundation has been effective in helping us to meet those goals.”
The board decided to set up a meeting of the foundation’s board to discuss disbanding it.
