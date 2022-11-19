PADNWS-11-19-22 PPS LIGHTS - PHOTO

Mark Heath (left) and Vincent Wood, participants in the McCracken County Jail’s work release program, assemble some of the last fixtures in the holiday light display at Noble Park Friday afternoon.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

Paducah Power System’s 26th annual Christmas in the Park fundraiser begins Nov. 23 with a lighting ceremony and Walk Under the Lights.

With the help of Santa, PPS will flip the switch on the holiday lights at Noble Park at 5:30 p.m. Guests will be able to walk the park loop until 7 p.m., enjoying the lights close-up.

