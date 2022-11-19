Paducah Power System’s 26th annual Christmas in the Park fundraiser begins Nov. 23 with a lighting ceremony and Walk Under the Lights.
With the help of Santa, PPS will flip the switch on the holiday lights at Noble Park at 5:30 p.m. Guests will be able to walk the park loop until 7 p.m., enjoying the lights close-up.
Parking is available in the lot next to the ballparks and skate park. The displays will open to vehicle traffic immediately after the Walk Under the Lights.
Christmas in the Park will run nightly, through Dec. 31, from 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday nights and 6-10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The event is free, but volunteers will be accepting donations of canned goods and money. The proceeds, along with food gathered in the upcoming PPS School Challenge will be divided among four helping agencies: Family Service Society, the Salvation Army, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, and St. Vincent DePaul.
“Christmas in the Park is a community event, and each year, we are simply amazed at what is accomplished by so many people, of all ages, working together toward one goal,” said Andrea Underwood, director of Human Resources and Community Relations for Paducah Power System.
“The lights are a gift to this region, and, in return, the generosity of this community provides helping agencies with money for utility assistance and a three-to-four-month supply of food.”
In the past 25 years, Christmas in the Park has raised 1.1 million pounds of food and more than $841,000 in cash donations for local food pantries.
