Christmas in the Park brings in near-record donations

Paducah Power System came close to setting a record with its Christmas in the Park food drive this year, and students brought in the fourth-highest total in this year’s School Challenge.
The announcement was made at the PPS Board meeting this week.
This year’s Christmas in the Park brought in $50,406, the second-most raised by PPS through Christmas in the Park to help several local nonprofits. The 2020 drive brought in $50,947.
Christmas in the Park also brought in 65,440 pounds — 32.72 tons — of food to help those in need.
The School Challenge had 13 area schools help by having students bring in nonperishable food items from just after Thanksgiving through Tuesday, when PPS employees collected the food from the schools. The school drive usually ends before Christmas, but after the Dec. 10 tornado, PPS decided to extend the drive into January.
The School Challenge is also a competition among area schools. Concord Elementary won the large school division for the fifth straight year, while Lone Oak Elementary won the small school division. The win is the first for that school since 2015, the year before schools were split into divisions.
Runners-up this year were Paducah Tilghman High School in the large school division and Heath Elementary in the small school division.
The amount the winning schools brought in was unavailable, but the 13 schools combined to provide 39,285 pounds — 19.64 tons — of food. That ranks fourth behind the last School Challenge in 2019, which had 45,385 pounds of food collected; the 2018 season, when 41,240 pounds was brought in; and the 2015 season, when 39,445 pounds was collected.
Schools taking part in this year’s Challenge were Community Christian Academy, Concord Elementary School, Heath Elementary School, Heath Middle School, Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School, Lone Oak Elementary School, Lone Oak Middle School, McNabb Elementary School, Morgan Elementary School, Paducah Middle School, Paducah Tilghman High School, Reidland Middle School and St. Mary Elementary School.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
