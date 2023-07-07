Golconda

Main Street Golconda is trying to bring a new celebration to its small town this Christmas for community members and for southern Illinois to enjoy.

 WPSD Local 6

GOLCONDA, Ill. — We’re roughly 170 days away from the Christmas holiday, and Main Street Golconda is trying to bring a new celebration to its small town for community members and for southern Illinois to enjoy.

Nathan Ryder, president of Main Street Golconda, is calling its new “Hometown Christmas Celebration” the event that is going to bring the Christmas spirit back to the small town.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In