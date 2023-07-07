GOLCONDA, Ill. — We’re roughly 170 days away from the Christmas holiday, and Main Street Golconda is trying to bring a new celebration to its small town for community members and for southern Illinois to enjoy.
Nathan Ryder, president of Main Street Golconda, is calling its new “Hometown Christmas Celebration” the event that is going to bring the Christmas spirit back to the small town.
“Hometown Christmas Celebration — it will occur every December, and sort of the crowning achievement of that will be a Christmas tree that we’re going to put here on the courthouse lawn for everyone to enjoy throughout the holiday season,” Ryder said.
Main Street is raising money for a two-story Christmas tree to place on the front lawn of the Pope County Courthouse.
In past holiday seasons, the only way the town has shown spirit was by some garland and a few lights on the light posts. With some community help, it’s attempting to create its own Hallmark movie town.
Brooke Burkhead, treasurer of Main Street Golconda, brought this idea to Ryder because she loves Christmas herself and noticed the absence of the holiday in her town. Burkhead said the community reaction has been very positive.
“People are excited. They’re ready to see something actually happen in Golconda, cause we haven’t had Christmas in town forever. I mean we had a little Santa that comes to town, just nothing big like what we’re planning for,” she said.
Santa Claus is still expected to make his appearance this year, but he’s doing more than checking his list twice. On Dec. 2, Santa will flip the switch to power on the tree, but he’s not the only one riding into town.
“We’re going to have a living nativity here on the courthouse lawn, also some Christmas music by one of our churches in town. They’re going to put together a big Christmas choir for us, so really we think it’s going to be a really neat event to have out here on the lawn and hopefully bring people to town and get a little bit of that Christmas spirit going early in December,” said Ryder.
The first box to check off is the Christmas tree. Main Street is actively fundraising for the tree. Thanks to past festivals and fundraisers, it has raised around $10,000. It still needs around $5,000; any money past the goal will go toward more decorations.
Another goal of Main Street — to make people passing through want to stop and fall in love with Golconda during the Christmas season. Ryder and Burkhead want people to see all the good things the town they call home has to offer.
Burkhead has a Christmas countdown on her phone year-round, on Wednesday, she said there was 174 days until Christmas. Time is ticking down until Santa comes down, and Main Street asks that you start spreading the Christmas spirit a few months early. If someone wants to help make Golconda’s Christmas dreams come true, they can go to mainstreetgolconda.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.