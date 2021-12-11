PRINCETON — On Christmas Eve, Farmers Dry Cleaners, this city’s only remaining dry cleaning business, is shutting down operations.
Sharon and Keith Sigler, of Princeton, own the business at 116 E Market St.. They said they decided to shut it down after COVID-19 pandemic conditions took a toll on operations and staff’s well-being. They noted it wasn’t an easy decision.
The Siglers are terminating operations and ending service at 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
“I feel like the customers are always expressing their appreciation for what we do,” Sharon Sigler said. “It makes you feel good to know that your customers appreciate the good work that you do.”
The couple said the business is like an institution in Princeton. The landmark building functioned as a bank before the dry cleaning business.
They said expenditures increased nearly 30% during the pandemic. Inflation caused the cost of supplies like solvent, starch, and hangars to climb. Even though revenue has gradually returned to pre-pandemic levels and ongoing support from the community remains consistent, the Siglers said they are not prepared to sustain current operations.
To stay open during the worst part of 2020, the Siglers said they resorted to federal loans. Sharon Sigler said the business would not have survived without the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
The Siglers owned the business for three years and three months.
They said their clientele came from outside of Princeton, too. Residents from Cadiz, Marion, and Dawson Springs took advantage of the service. Local doctors, attorneys, politicians, businesses, and other community members supported the business regardless of varying ownership.
The business was launched in 1916. Glen Farmer ran it with a partner.
Randy Farmer said shortly after the partnership in 1916, his great-granduncle — Glen — established it as a family-owned business.
In the early 1980s, the Farmers sold the business. The Osting family took it over until they sold in 2013, at which point Molly and Marc Thomas became owners.
“People don’t dress like they used to,” Farmer said. “You rarely go into a retail store looking for clothing and see something that says ‘dry clean only.’ ”
“It will most definitely be a loss that this community will feel because you don’t need it until you need it and when you need it you want it, and now there isn’t going to be anything around here,” Molly Thomas said.
“Keith and Sharon are good, hardworking people, and they’ve given it their all,” she added. “I told them the other day I’m proud of them. They lasted much longer than I would have — that’s for sure.”
