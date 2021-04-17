Every nook and cranny of Lyon County is saturated with colorful history. The land was populated by characters and destinations so well-known and celebrated that their narrative threads are woven into the very cultural fabric of the community: Matthew Lyon. Charles Anderson. Homer Ray. William Kelly. Cobb’s Battery. KSP. Sardis. The LaClede Hotel. Silver Cliff. Kuttawa Mineral Springs. These labels evoke an immediate sense of time and place to Lyon County natives, many decades later. They recall another world that once thrived here — and a ghostly past that is now difficult to reconcile with Lyon County’s sleepy, lakeside solitude.
Cars once drove where roads no longer run. Children frolicked in yards now obscured by forest. Cows grazed where fishermen now drift. Tractors churned forgotten soil. Housewives set pies out to cool on sills as neighbors waved hello. Boys and girls in dusty overalls played blissfully with dogs and horses and pet crows. Gardens bloomed every spring, and coal piled up every winter.
Babies were born to laboring mothers and proud fathers. Carols were sung around pianos and glowing hearths at Christmastime. Church pews creaked under the weight of faithful congregants. Friends embraced. Lovers held hands and kissed for the first time. Eyes welled with tears over departed souls. Homes brimmed with love and warmth as dusk settled over these storied lands every evening, for generations.
This was a world of grace and beauty and innocence and happiness. Entire lives were lived, celebrated, and memorialized here for 160 years, before Lake Barkley arrived.
Today, the ghostly moments that defined this area for so long still haunt the shoreline, the woods and sleepy trails of Lyon County. Every piece of masonry, every stone, every old tree, every waterlogged inch of lake, every lingering foundation and cavernous cistern, whispers this glorious past to those who pause at the water’s edge.
To those willing to listen.
Photography and narrative by Christian R. Greco. Courtesy of the Facebook group: Lyon County Love Affair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.