Joe Cunningham, a Kuttawa native, and son of Justice Bill and Paula Cunningham, returned home for a weekend visit recently with his young son, Boone.
Joe visited Robert East Park in Eddyville, where as an Eagle Scout candidate he proposed and completed a landscaping beautification effort at the local housing project that continues to earn praise from visitors and local leaders, decades later. He also viewed a monument for the first time that was placed at the park to honor his work.
The monument reads:
The landscaping of East Park was the Eagle Scout project of Joe Cunningham of Boy Scout Troop 102 of Eddyville, Kentucky in the summer and fall of 1999.
On November 6, 2018, Joe Cunningham was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from the First Congressional District of South Carolina.
Joe is currently a Democratic candidate for Governor of South Carolina, where he now resides with his family.
