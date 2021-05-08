“Remember the days of old. Consider the years of many generations. Ask your father, and he will show you; your elders, and they will tell you.” — Deuteronomy 32:7
Sardis Methodist Church served as a social and spiritual gathering place for generations of families living Between the Rivers in Lyon County’s Sardis community. Local Methodists built their first log church in 1855, and it stood nearly a quarter-century until a fire destroyed the structure in 1879. Sardis congregants worshipped at two additional locations over the remaining decades of the 19th century, before constructing a final church in 1905. This is the modest, clapboard house of worship that many BTR survivors recall with great fondness — though for some, regular attendance was not necessarily restricted to the rough confines of a church pew.
BTR native Cordie Ray remembers sitting outside Sardis Church one Sunday morning, whittling sticks with his new Case pocket knife as men wandered out to smoke their cigarettes nearby. Cordie acknowledges with a grin that he may have “behaved a bit scandalously” as he lingered outdoors in the beautiful summer weather. The temperature that morning rose to the point that church windows and doors were propped open to provide the devout with some blessed fresh air. In a scene reminiscent of Norman Rockwell, the men smoked (and boy whittled) in reverent silence, for fear that their voices would interrupt the sermon — and earn the displeasure of their female counterparts seated inside.
Over half a century later, survivors recall countless weddings, baptisms, holiday celebrations, funerals, and potlucks with lingering affection, and often a twinge of sadness. Sardis Methodist held its final service on March 17, 1969, as congregants bid farewell in a solemn memorial ceremony led by the Reverend Young Holland. Parishioners buried a time capsule in nearby Sardis Cemetery that afternoon to commemorate their church, their homeland, and their heritage.
The Sardis community’s forced relocation in the late 1960s and early ’70s (and the destruction of a two-room school, a parsonage, the church, several stores, a mechanic’s garage, and clusters of private homes) did little to detract from the region’s haunting beauty. Today, a carefully preserved staircase is all that remains of Sardis Methodist, framed by a field of lush Kentucky bluegrass in the storied Land Between the Lakes.
Photography by C. Greco. Special thanks to Johnny Wall and Cordie Ray.
