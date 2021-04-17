Christian Fellowship School's annual Serve-a-thon Project

BENTON — Christian Fellowship School’s junior class served the community recently during the school’s annual Serve-a-thon Project. This marks the 15th year for the service projects.
Each class chooses a local organization to serve. The junior class partnered with the Marshall County Resiliency Center, a program of the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center. The Resiliency Center serves as a free and confidential resource that offers support and care to victims of crime in Marshall County.
The junior class planted flowers for the Resiliency Center. The plants were planted at CFS and delivered to the center. Benton Florist, Tri-State Outdoor Solutions, and Christian Fellowship’s Greenhouse provided flower pots, shrubs, and flowers.
Other projects included collecting baby items for Hope Clinic by the senior class. Fourth and fifth grade students collected more than 700 canned goods for Needline. Third grade collected items for Hope Unlimited. Middle school students partnered with the Bed Ministry and built beds.
Each class served the community in some way.
