DRAFFENVILLE — The annual 400-Mile Sale along U.S. 68 throughout Kentucky got underway Thursday with a kickoff at Christian Fellowship School in Draffenville. The event — with yard sales, garage sales and all kinds of sales along the highway — will run through Sunday from Reidland to Maysville.

Tara Hall, the director of the 400-Mile Sale, was on hand at CFS at 6 a.m. Thursday to welcome people to one of the largest and westernmost sale locations of the event.

