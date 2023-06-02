DRAFFENVILLE — The annual 400-Mile Sale along U.S. 68 throughout Kentucky got underway Thursday with a kickoff at Christian Fellowship School in Draffenville. The event — with yard sales, garage sales and all kinds of sales along the highway — will run through Sunday from Reidland to Maysville.
Tara Hall, the director of the 400-Mile Sale, was on hand at CFS at 6 a.m. Thursday to welcome people to one of the largest and westernmost sale locations of the event.
Before the doors to the gym opened at 6 a.m., several people looked over the items outside the gym, then formed a long line as the doors were opened.
Carrie Eigsti of Russellville was one of those early-goers, saying she got up at 3:30 a.m. to make the trip to Draffenville. She came with a tote bag to bring home the treasures she would find.
“I’m just shopping for fun (not looking for anything specific),” she said. “I’m planning on going east to Russellville (along U.S. 68).”
Rickie Frick was another person waiting for the doors to open Thursday morning.
“I’m looking for old toys, records, bookstore books — things like that,” he said.
Hall said the kickoff event for the 400-Mile Sale was a fairly new event, naming Christian Fellowship as the first sale of the four-day event.
“This is something I’m going to start publicizing as the first sale of the 400-Mile Sale,” she said. “People ask me all the time: ‘Where does the 400-Mile Sale start?’ and what they’re trying to get me to say is ‘Paducah’ or ‘Maysville.’ But, actually, there are very few sales in Paducah or Maysville. It’s all along the rest of the route, so for me, this is the start of the 400-Mile Sale. Where does it start? It starts here (Christian Fellowship) at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.”
Hall said the 400-Mile Sale tries to encourage more nonprofit organizations and churches to take part in the event, like the Humane Society of Marshall County.
She said that soon after she was hired as the organization’s director last year, she took the U.S. 68 tour on a Saturday, starting in Wilmore in Jessamine County near Lexington.
“We did 300 miles, and this (Draffenville) was the end of our 300 miles,” she said. “We were so sad that, as we pulled up, they were closing up, but as I got to talking to people, I found out about this event (at CFS) and how it was one of the early and the first.
“They said, ‘People line up outside the door,’ and I said, ‘Well, I’ve got to see that.’ So, that’s what I came here for today: to meet all these people who decided to be here and see this great way that they are raising funds and helping the people in this community at the same time.”
Hall said it was not too late for people to register their sales for the 400-Mile Sale.
“Today is Thursday,” she said. “I will get — today alone — 100 to 150 sales signed up on 400mile.com because people didn’t know about it.”
To sign up as part of the 400-Mile Sale or to get information about the sales that are already registered, go to 400mile.com.
