METROPOLIS, Ill. – Third Street will be busy Saturday (today) as Eastland Life Church is the site of an event that’s a first of its kind for not only this area, but this region of the country.
“There will be people from all over the country coming to this,” said local chapter chairman Brian Comer.
Christian Bowhunters of America will hold its national banquet at the church located at 716 E. Third St. It will be hosted by the local CBA chapter, Joshua 24:15 Outdoor Ministries.
The event is free and open to the public — whether attendees are bowhunters or not.
The day begins at 1 p.m. with vendors, outfitters, land management representatives and children’s archery. Pope County game warden Ray B. Wilkinson will speak at 2 p.m. and hold a question and answer session. Life Academy students will sell snacks throughout the afternoon to raise money for the school.
Most of the day’s events will be held outdoors, so the church’s parking lot will be available for parking. Parking will be available on Third Street and those surrounding it.
Comer noted the archery set up will be for children or beginners of any age and equipment will be provided. “Anybody of any age is welcome to try and participate in that,” he said.
Events will break to the church’s gym at 5 p.m. Because seating is limited, tickets will be required for entry. The tickets, which are free, will also be used for door prizes at the conclusion of the event. Tickets will be available from Comer throughout the day.
The indoor events begin at 5 p.m. with the recognition of CBA chapters, followed by a meal at 5:30 p.m. Praise and worship in the church sanctuary will follow, with a message from CBA’s founder, Rev. David L. Roose, around 7 p.m. The conclusion will be back in the gym for the awarding of door prizes.
“The tickets that are available, you’ll have to be present with that ticket to be available for door prizes,” Comer said.
CBA contacted Comer last summer stating “they had never had one of these banquets in the Midwest and wanted to know if we’d have one here and if we had the room to have it,” he said. “The premise was to have it in a new area where they’d never had it before. I just went on God and said ‘yes,’ hoping the pieces fall where they may.”
Comer said he was “very excited” to be asked to host the national banquet. “This is one of the many goals I’ve had for a long time — having a successful chapter of Christian Bowhunters of America where we could reach people. I wanted to be able to write an article for an outdoor magazine, and I’ve written articles for the CBA magazine. Every bit of this has fallen into place with what I feel like my life’s mission is supposed to be. As well as my wife, Pam. I couldn’t have done any of this without her.”
CBA is a non-denominational ministry to the bowhunting world. It was incorporated in July 1984 in Michigan by Roose.
“CBA was founded in the 80s as a way to reach the hunting community for Christ through the common denominator of bows and arrows and bowhunting,” said Comer, who’s been a member for just over a year.
According to the CBA website, Roose felt called to pastor as a senior in high school and went on to graduate from Kentucky Mountain Bible College in 1963. While a negative pastoral experience caused him to enter the building trades, Roose’s passion for ministry wouldn’t die.
“Brother Roose was trying to decide how he could best minister to people,” Comer said. “And it just hit him that he could minister by doing something he loved that also brought other people together as a common denominator — and that was through archery. He used that and from there it grew into a national organization.”
CBA has 24 chapters in 15 states — Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Metropolis’ Joshua 24:15 CBA chapter is open to anyone or any family who is interested in bowhunting. Meetings are held monthly on the last Friday at 6:30 p.m. The chapter also holds archery classes at Life Academy, which meets at Eastland.
“We try to make it open to anybody,” Comer said.
