BENTON — The December 10, 2021 tornadoes displaced many families by destroying their homes, including Rhonda Henson, who is still working towards getting back into her home. She is very happy to say she has surpassed the rebuilding phase and is now one step closer to that return, thanks to Christian Aid Ministries.
Tearing through the back half of her home and removing the back wall, an entire side room and part of the roof, the tornadoes rendered her home unlivable. Henson initially believed she was going to have to bulldoze the 100-year-old home, but fought hard for a rebuild and, as a result, she will be moving back in before the month of May.
Directly following the disaster, there were several volunteer groups that came to help, and though their efforts were appreciated, the job was ultimately left unfinished.
Henson worked with the Marshall County Long-Term Recovery Group and caseworker Sally Moore gave her name to Christian Aid Ministries, a group out of Berlin, Ohio. Working with Christian Aid Ministries was a dream for Henson and she was floored by the progress they made since beginning their work in January.
“You feel very humbled that all of them came in and did this,” said Henson. “I can just sit and stare at it (her home) because it looks nothing like it did before.”
Christian Aid Ministries rededicated her home to her on February 24, and Henson was very moved. The group sang songs and dedicated a song to her, as a way to encourage her and acknowledge her struggles getting to this point in her journey. She is only waiting to have heating, air-conditioning and plumbing to be put in before she returns to her home.
After nearly a year and a half, Henson is ready to be back into her home, noting the feelings of displacement she has felt while living in her camper. “You get to feeling homeless, and that is the only way I can describe it,” said Henson, a common theme among those who lost everything in the tornadoes.
Christian Aid Ministries is a wonderful organization and one whose work Henson will cherish for many years to come, as she credits them with returning her home to her. Their support does not stop there however, they have promised Henson if she ever needs anything, whether it be physically or mentally, they are just a phone call or text away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.