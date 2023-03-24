BENTON — The December 10, 2021 tornadoes displaced many families by destroying their homes, including Rhonda Henson, who is still working towards getting back into her home. She is very happy to say she has surpassed the rebuilding phase and is now one step closer to that return, thanks to Christian Aid Ministries.

Tearing through the back half of her home and removing the back wall, an entire side room and part of the roof, the tornadoes rendered her home unlivable. Henson initially believed she was going to have to bulldoze the 100-year-old home, but fought hard for a rebuild and, as a result, she will be moving back in before the month of May.

