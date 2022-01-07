Kentucky drivers can stand for life through the “Choose Life” specialty license plates—and a $10 donation goes straight to pregnancy centers serving families across the state.
A bipartisan effort led by Sen. Jack Westwood and Rep. Hubert Collins passed legislation regulating specialty plates in 2005. Nine-hundred commitments to purchase “Choose Life” plates—a pledge of nearly $22,000—had to be secured before production could begin. More than 1,000 were delivered to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in 2006.
Since then, approximately $400,000 have been distributed to nearly 50 pregnancy support centers.
“We see tremendous value and worth in what our pregnancy care centers are doing across the commonwealth,” said David Walls, executive director of The Family Foundation, the sponsoring entity responsible for administering the Choose Life funds. “They are truly the front lines, the hands and feet of the Gospel to women in their time of need.”
The Family Foundation works to match the funds raised in certain parts of the state to the pregnancy support centers serving those communities, reflecting the heart and commitment of founder Kent Ostrander.
Pregnancy Help Center in Richmond receives a boost of nearly $400 every year because of the Choose Life plates.
“It helps with any extra funds,” said Sarah Roof, executive director of Pregnancy Help Center. “But the bigger part is that the people who are buying those plates are also spreading a message as they drive around our town because they’re bright yellow—so they’re going to capture people’s attention.”
Roof said the “bigger picture” of Choose Life plates is spreading the message and culture of life.
Walls said the specialty plates are an opportunity for Kentuckians to indicate their pro-life support, “and at the same time, help facilitate some resources that will help promote adoption as a loving alternative to abortion in our commonwealth and help support our pregnancy care centers that are doing that each and every day.”
You can apply for a Choose Life plate at your local County Clerk’s office. The initial $44 cost includes a $10 donation to your local pregnancy center. For more information, visit ken tuckyfamily.org/choose-life-plates/.
