PRINCETON — Caldwell Medical Center published a Community Health Needs Assessment and Implementation Strategy in 2019 that identified health outcomes, health behaviors, significant health needs, and other health and wellness concerns impacting its service area — Caldwell and Lyon counties.
As a not-for-profit hospital, CMC is required to complete a CHNA every three years to maintain tax-exempt status, under the Affordable Care Act. The next CHNA is scheduled for 2022.
CEO Dan Odegaard said in the assessment, “We do not have adequate resources to solve all the problems identified. Some issues are beyond the mission of the hospital and action is best suited for a response by others. Some improvements will require personal actions by individuals rather than the response of an organization. We view this as a plan for how we, along with other area organizations and agencies, can collaborate to bring the best each has to offer to support change and to address the most pressing needs.”
Included in the comprehensive CHNA are seven significant health needs. In Caldwell and Lyon counties, education/prevention, obesity, alcohol use, accessibility, cancer, physical inactivity, and smoking/tobacco use are the top seven significant health needs.
The CHNA identified a total of 24 health and wellness needs in 2019; pressing needs included access to care/health education and transportation.
Education/prevention was a 2016 significant health need and is the top significant health need in 2019, according to the CHNA. CMC will devote a multitude of resources to reconcile poor outcomes as a result of this need.
Speaking engagements and presentations, interagency initiatives, community outreach, media communications, and health and wellness campaigns, are among the programs and services prioritized for addressing education/prevention needs.
To address obesity — a 2016 significant health need — and physical inactivity, CMC identified other local health and wellness providers that can respond to these needs. They include the Caldwell County Cooperative Extension, Trilogy Performance Sports, Pennyrile District Health Department, and other organizations.
CMC resources and services dedicated to mitigating chronic obesity include hosting health fairs and events, local health and wellness event sponsorship, expanding medical weight management services, providing blood pressure checks and glucose screenings, and publishing a health magazine, among other strategy components.
The CHNA reported that Caldwell County’s obesity rate is worse than Lyon County’s, and both the state’s and national average. Additionally, Caldwell and Lyon counties’ physical inactivity and access to exercise opportunities rates are worse than state’s and national averages.
According to the CHNA, the top priority populations were low-income groups, older adults, and rural-area residents.
The CHNA compared health behaviors among Caldwell and Lyon residents to the other 118 Kentucky counties.
Caldwell County ranked 66 out of 120 counties for overall health behaviors, while Lyon County ranked 6 out of 120 counties.
Health behavior components include adult smoking, adult obesity, physical inactivity, access to exercise opportunities, excessive drinking, and alcohol-impaired driving deaths.
Access to exercise opportunities ranks very poor among Caldwell County residents; 6% of the population has access to exercise opportunities. In comparison, 58% of Lyon County residents have access to exercise opportunities.
Based on health behavior data and other health rankings — clinical care, social and economic factors, and physical environment — Caldwell County’s health outcome ranking is 58 out of 120 counties; Lyon County ranks 38 out of 120 counties.
The University of Kentucky Caldwell County Cooperative Extension office is launching a program in July that will address several of the significant health needs that the CHNA identified.
Recharge in 2021 is a program developed by Ashley White Board, agent for Family & Consumer Sciences, and Joni K. Phelps, SNAP-ED program assistant senior at the cooperative extension.
The program will be hosted at the extension office and is free and open to the public, and aims to nourish the body, mind, and soul. It offers classes on stress management, physical activity, nutrition education, and other lifestyle improvement instruction.
Another community component of the UK apparatus is the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky.
CEDIK has five goals whose purpose is to engender vibrant communities, empower residents, and catalyze engagement.
Community design is one of five CEDIK focus areas that provides research tools, education materials, and consultation services to build capacity for placemaking, environmental mutualism, equitable transit-oriented development, and other human-oriented initiatives.
The purpose of CEDIK’s Radical Walking toolkit is to recapture the understanding of everyday spaces through slow walking. Another CEDIK community design tool is the ‘Chalk and Talk’ program, a civic engagement tool intended to gather community input about downtown space and navigability.
CEDIK publications supply advocates — public, governmental, or academic — literature of strengthening public spaces, streetscapes, wayfinding, and other community design applications.
On July 1, the Caldwell County and Princeton budgets for the new fiscal year take effect — both approved earlier this week.
These governing bodies have a fiduciary obligation to broadly fund services, programs, and projects related to recreation, and community and economic development.
The Caldwell County fiscal year 2021-2022 budget appropriated $62,000 for recreation and culture and social services. Princeton’s fiscal year 2021-2022 budget appropriated $861,609 for community development and services and tourism.
Expenditures in these categories will improve and develop community activities, events, infrastructure, and general programming that ultimately enrich the quality of life.
