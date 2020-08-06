Chinese 'mystery' seeds mailed to McCracken resident

A nationwide horticultural whodunit has found its way to western Kentucky as a McCracken County resident received unsolicited seeds of an unknown origin earlier this week.
Seemingly random residents in four different states, including Kentucky, have been receiving packages of mystery seeds in nondescript packaging postmarked as being from Suzhou, a city in the Jiangsu prefecture of China, throughout the summer.
The Sun spoke with Samantha Anderson, McCracken County’s extension agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, who worked with the county resident that received the seeds Monday.
Anderson, along with the state’s department of agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is stressing caution with regard to these seeds and to not open or plant them.
“I believe these might have been the first ones to show up in McCracken County, and because we don’t know what these seeds are we have to treat them with the utmost caution,” the extension agent explained. “If they are an invasive weed species, that could potentially significantly alter the ecosystem in our area.
“We’ve seen this happen before. A lot of people are familiar with kudzu and how that takes over.”
The recommendation of Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is to immediately report seeds to the department and send them in.
“At this point in time we don’t have enough information to know if this is a hoax, a prank, an internet scam or an act of agricultural bioterrorism, but what we do know is this: unsolicited seeds could be invasive and introduce unknown diseases to local plants, harm livestock or threaten our environment,” Quarles said in a video statement in late July. “We do not know what they are, and we cannot risk any harm whatsoever to the agricultural production of the United States.
“We have the safest, most abundant food supply system in the world and we need to keep it that way.”
A possible alternative explanation for these mysterious seed packets, Anderson said, is what’s known as a brushing scam “where companies send light-weight products just to get fictitious reviews on Amazon or eBay.” Schemes of this type involving seeds are not uncommon, according to a USDA FAQ on the subject.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture encourages recipients to bag the seeds in an airtight container and send it to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) in Hebron. Recipients can call the KDA at 502-573-0282 or email the agency at ag.web@ky.gov. A landing page with more information and updates on the situation is available at www.kyagr.com/foreignseeds.
Anderson and the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office staff are available to help local recipients.
“What we can do as the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service is, while we’re not the collecting agency, we can help you get those seeds to them,” she said. “We ask that, for safety and security reasons, if you do have seeds that show up in your mailbox, you give us a call. We’ll get it taken care of for you.”
The agent asked that seeds not be brought physically into the extension office, but that people call and be met by her in the parking lot, where she will provide the necessary forms and shipping materials free of charge.
The extension office is located at 2025 New Holt Road and can be reached via phone at 270-554-9520.
With the seeds’ origins and intent still unknown, a plant plot of this type has Anderson’s interest piqued and she hopes to get answers soon.
“There’s lot of unanswered questions. I’d like to know what the seeds are myself, too. I’m just morbidly curious,” Anderson added. “It is kind of a modern day mystery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.