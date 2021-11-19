Doctors from Mercy Health Physicians, Baptist Health Paducah, Total Life Care and HealthWorks are joining other area doctors to take part in a special children’s COVID-19 vaccination event this Saturday.
The children’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at HealthWorks Family Medicine, 2331 New Holt Road in Paducah.
Participants can pre-register by calling 270-441-4777. Walk-ins are welcome.
Santa Claus will make an appearance at the clinic, courtesy of Paducah Bank.
This event is open to all children age 5 to 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.