A Paducah man was arrested Sunday evening on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after medical treatment was required for two four-year-old children police say he left in a car while he played basketball at Noble Park.
According to a Paducah Police Department news release, officers were called about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to two children left unattended in a vehicle at Noble Park. As officers arrived, they saw the vehicle leaving and stopped it. The driver, Malachai G. Bates, 24, of Jackson Street, was sweating profusely and told police he had just finished playing basketball. Officers saw two young girls “sweating and not properly restrained in child safety seats,” according to the news release.
