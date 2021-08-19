One west Kentucky organization is seeking out folks of all athletic levels — yes, even couch potatoes and armchair athletes — to dust off their favorite pair of shoes, participate in a race while hardly breaking a sweat, and help raise money for local children.
Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center, an organization that supports children who are survivors of abuse and their families, is hosting its third annual Lazy Days of Summer 0.5K fundraiser at Paducah Beer Werks, 301 N. Fourth St, at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Participants will complete four laps in Paducah Beer Werks’ parking lot — which comes out to less than one-third of a mile — to raise money for Child Watch. Organizers encourage participants to complete the “race” in any fashion athletically feasible for them, such walking, running, crawling or skipping. The fundraiser encourages lollygagging and strives for participants to have fun in the race.
Registration for Lazy Days of Summer ends online on Friday; however, walk-up registrations will be allowed on Saturday before the race. The $40 fee for adult participants pays for “runners” to get a T-shirt, a 0.5K pint glass and a car decal. Children can also participate in the fundraiser for $25, which gets them a T-shirt and decal. These supplies will be limited for walk-up registrations.
Prizes will be awarded to participants once the last person crosses the finish line. Some awards include best costume, laziest “runner” and most money raised by a person or group.
