Child Watch looking for Christmas gift donations

For those looking to start the season of giving early, Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center is beginning to collect gifts for children who may need extra support during the holidays.
Child Watch is requesting gift donations to come in through the beginning of December so that the group can help stuff stockings and pillowcases to give to children in the foster care system they serve. This week, Child Watch, which also serves as the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of West Kentucky, will be placing collection bins at Paducah locations like Mellow Mushroom and Kentucky Oaks Mall for new items to give to children of all ages, victim services advocate Dave Thompson told The Sun. Donations will also be accepted at the advocacy center on Jefferson Street.
There will also be a donation bin at Our Daily Bread in Eddyville for those don’t live as close to the advocacy center in Paducah.
The goal of Child Watch’s Christmas drive is to help make the holidays a little brighter for kids and teens who may be struggling. Thompson said about 125 kids in McCracken, Ballard, Marshall, Livingston, Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg Counties will be served this Christmas.
“For the kids that we serve in the CASA program, the holidays can be a really, really hard time, especially for kids that aren’t at home and that may be in foster placement. The holidays can be pretty emotional,” Thompson said.
Child Watch is requesting a variety of items to help serve children ranging from infants to older teenagers. On the group’s Facebook page, Child Watch has a list of suggested donations including toys, bath toys, dolls, card games, puzzlers, makeup, hygiene products, sports balls, books and clothes that can appeal to a wide range of children.
The organization has been working for a few months on sewing personalized stockings and pillowcases for children in foster care who may not be spending the holidays with their families.
“It seems like such a little thing to us, but for those kids, it can be a really significant memory for them, especially if they’re going through hard times,” Thompson said.
Volunteers will begin to stuff stockings with donated gifts in December to give to the children before Christmas. Thompson said people are welcome to donate gifts during December so that the group can either use the gift this year or save it for next Christmas.
CASA has started an Amazon wish list with suggested toys and other gift items, which is available on its Facebook page.
Thompson said online monetary donations on Child Watch’s website are also welcome to help volunteers buy Christmas gifts. He added that if corporate sponsors are interested in helping the gift drive, Child Watch can put the organization’s name on the back of some of the tags of the gifts.
“Individuals, businesses, anyone who is willing to donate to this, we just want to give these kids as much for Christmas as we can,” Thompson said.
