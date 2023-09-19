Several organizations in western Kentucky are working to fight the growing issue of childhood poverty by providing clothing, food, and other basic necessities to youth in need.
Their work is vital as childhood poverty more than doubled nationally in just a year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
It’s a local phenomenon, too — one that isn’t always obvious.
For some, that might mean living in a shelter. Others are living in hotels and motels, staying in small spaces with multiple families, or even couch surfing.
Heather Anderson is the homeless liaison for Paducah Public Schools, and she said she works with about 100 students.
“It makes me want to weep at how incredible they all are,” she said.
At Anderson’s office, students can find a variety of styles, colors and sizes of shoes. Anderson sees opportunity.
“It is crucial and mandated that we remove any barriers to school participation,” she explained. Donations are part of her strategy to remove them.
“That includes any after school or extracurriculars, we have to make sure that they are getting to and from school,” said Anderson. “With proactive measures that schools and families put in place, we can make those things less, we can make those things better.”
Across town, Paducah’s Family Service Society is stocked for the growing need, but their supplies won’t last long.
In the summer of 2019, the nonprofit served 313 children. This year, they’re serving 709.
Executive Director Candace Woleben said those families don’t always look like you’d expect.
“They’re your neighbors, your school bus drivers, sometimes even your kids’ teachers,” said Woleben. “We have a lot of people who come to us that are in professional jobs, but either because of their household size or all of the bills they have, they can’t make it.”
As for Anderson, she said people are coming together to help fight the problem.
“I feel like our community is working on it,” said Anderson. “We’re looking for solutions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.