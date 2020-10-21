Baptist Health Paducah’s Child Development Center is a lot more than just a daycare facility. Children play, learn and grow between its walls — and have for decades now.
“We know their families,” said the center’s director, Shari Knight.
“We know their extended family and we just, we watch them. We watch them growing and learning and we love them. They are our family. We actually have two employees that are currently working that were here as children. That’s pretty exciting.”
Many children and families have passed through the red doors at 2625 Broadway, where the little ones are called “friends” and cared for by a devoted group of workers — several of whom have been there for decades. Children of varying ages do planned activities while picking up social skills and education in a learning environment that’s geared toward them.
“We have a percentage of our day that is child directed,” Knight explained. “We have a percentage of our day that is teacher directed, but we serve all meals and snacks.”
Knight and her longtime co-worker, assistant coordinator Brenda Bradford, looked back Tuesday with The Sun, in recognition of the licensed child care center’s 40th anniversary.
It opened as Western Baptist Hospital Daycare back on Oct. 21, 1980, in a location across from G&O Pharmacy, according to Bradford. It moved and changed names over the years, while the current building was dedicated in May 1993. All these years later, the Child Development Center remains here to take care of children and help support families.
It’s an accomplishment that makes Bradford “extremely proud,” as it’s weathered the years and different situations, such as the Ice Storm of 2009, and more recently, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can’t imagine myself anywhere else,” she said. “I really can not imagine myself being any place else, but here.”
A former beautician, Bradford recalled applying for a job thanks to encouragement from her late friend, Kathleen Johnson, who also worked at the center. She started 40 years ago as a part-timer working with babies — a job she enjoyed. It quickly turned into a full-time role, and the rest is history. She’s been there ever since.
Now part-time again, Bradford has worked in different capacities, including the front office and in billing. She’s seen many changes throughout the past 40 years, but some things stay the same.
“I’ve always said we have more fun than anybody,” she said with emotion. “... Because we get to play with children and teach children and love children all day long.”
It’s a sentiment echoed by Knight, who’s been an employee for 27 years and director for 12 years. There’s something different every day.
“My husband always says, you know, he’ll say, ‘Oh, what are you going to do today?’ ” she added. “’I have no idea, but I can’t wait to get there and find out.’ ”
It’s something the center tells people when they’re interviewing.
“You’ve got to be flexible because you may start out — you have this great lesson plan,” Knight said. “You’re going to talk about pumpkins and it’s going to be wonderful and then somebody gets a new puppy and that pumpkin — you’re going to talk about puppies. That’s just over.”
Her favorite part is being involved in the lives of families.
“We’ve been through so much with families,” she said.
“They come straight to us. They come straight to us. We’re their safe place and this is where they come. A lot of times we’re the first face they see after they’ve had a bad day at work ... This is where they come and just come on in. There’s no paperwork that’s more important than them. If they have a problem, then come on in and we’ll take care of it.”
With COVID-19, the center’s 40th anniversary celebration will be a little different than planned, but the big milestone will still be marked with a socially distant dinner, where employees reminisce and talk about old times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.