The Caldwell County Childcare Center has restored services and care after successfully recovering from the natural disaster last month.
Still dealing with the ramifications of the natural disaster, owner, Melissa Fisher, retired from her full-time job at the United States Post Office two days after opening the new facility in Princeton.
Working under a special license from the state, Fisher has 90 days to complete a trial period before getting re-certified and officially re-establishing the child care center.
“We’re the only daycare that was affected by the tornadoes that decided to reopen,” Fisher said.
Fisher started center in 2019, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic. After being open for just a year, her staff, her family, and clients faced unexpected and extraordinary challenges.
The night of the storms and tornadoes, Fisher’s daughter was living in an apartment unit adjacent to the main building, Fisher said, adding she and her husband monitored the developments of the severe weather that evening.
After several hours and numerous weather advisory notices urging residents to take emergency shelter, she contacted her daughter to make her aware of the severity of the storm and its implications.
“It was about 9:30 p.m. when we started getting phone alerts saying it was bad,” Fisher said. “I watched her on the cameras go to the basement, and it was 20 minutes later when all I saw was debris and the cameras shut off.”
Her daughter and her family took shelter in the basement. It wouldn’t be until the following morning when Fisher would hear from her daughter again. No one was hurt.
The apartment and the rest of the facility were struck by the tornado, destroying the 7,000 square-foot child care center. The weekend of the disaster, Fisher said she communicated on social media the contingency plans and conducted welfare checks of her clients.
Ten days after the disaster, Fisher re-established the child care center. The official opening was on Wednesday. It’s located in Princeton at 803 Maple St.
Two staff members had their homes damaged, Fisher said. She offered her home to one of them — temporarily — and now her daughter and family is staying with her.
The outlook for the new center is promising. Fisher noted several community members donated items and even paid bills on behalf of the child care center, and the local government was very helpful during the entire process.
