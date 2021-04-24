Blue pinwheels planted in the ground, spinning in the spring breeze.
They are reminders of childhood.
But in April, those pinwheels, especially when paired with blue ribbons, are a reminder of something else — that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The Massac County Child Abuse Prevention Committee held its third Child Abuse Prevention Month Awareness event on April 16 at Metropolis City Hall.
This year’s theme is “How Will You Help?” Two of those ways are by supporting child abuse prevention programs and reporting suspected cases of abuse to the Illinois Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-25-ABUSE (1-800-25-22873).
Due largely in part to COVID-19, those calls declined in 2020. However, from the calls received in 2020, Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer’s office saw an “uptick” in the severity of abuse, neglect and dependency cases filed.
“COVID brought a change in the family dynamic, especially with folks being at home more,” Stratemeyer said.
COVID also lessened children’s exposure to a main advocate — teachers. With their daily exposure to children, teachers are a first line in reporting suspected abuse or neglect.
“Teachers play a large role — they can observe a change in their students because of that daily exposure,” Stratemeyer said.
As COVID restrictions start to lessen, calls concerning suspected abuse are starting to go back up.
According to the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services, in the southern region there were over 12,600 child protective cases investigated in 2019 and 11,892 in 2020. Through March 2021, 9,622 cases have been investigated
“Many younger children may not be able to explain what’s going on or happening to them or if they have concerns about something that is actually abuse or neglect,” Stratemeyer said.
“They need someone to reach out for them and be observant to changes and make those calls to the police department or DCFS, which can be made anonymously.”
Illinoisans make more than 250,000 phone calls yearly to the Illinois Child Abuse Hotline. They yearly offer temporary safe havens to more than 21,000 children as foster families. Over the past decade, Illinoisans have provided permanent homes to more than 17,000 children through adoption.
Child Abuse Prevention Month has been observed since its first presidential proclamation in 1983.
Since that time, millions of events have been held as a reminder that all children deserve to grow up in happy, healthy environments free from abuse, neglect, violence or endangerment of any kind.
“The purpose of Child Abuse Prevention Month is to call attention to a yearly problem,” Stratemeyer said. “This is something we need to talk about.”
