METROPOLIS, Ill. — For five years, Massac County has observed April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. For the last two years, that observance has been in the middle of the morning at the Massac County Courthouse on dreary, cold days. This year, the observance took a different turn.
While it was windy, the blue, cloudless sky on Thursday, April 20, allowed the sun to shine down on Market Street as the block surrounding the Superman statue was filled with activities and resources for children and adults.
“Superheroes Stand Up for Children,” Massac County’s kick-off event for Child Abuse Prevention Month, is a collaboration between the Southern 7 Child Abuse Prevention Coalition, Prevent Child Abuse Illinois and a number of Massac County organizations, including Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition.
MCDAC executive director Holly Windhorst explained that Reaching for Kids and Youth of Massac County director Doris Vogt “reached out to me about doing a prevention resource event with the different agencies in the community. I knew we were going to be doing the prevent child abuse event like we always do, and I had thought last year about boosting that event to get more kids to come, maybe doing it after school. I suggested we combine the events.”
Tina Martin, executive director of Massac County Mental Health, which helps coordinate the event, was for the change.
“It’s always been nice, but with parents working and kids in school, they couldn’t attend. This is such an important event. We wanted the kids to be here,” she said. “With it being after school, the kids could come and they would have material they could take home. And if the kids were going to come, we wanted to have activities to make it fun for them.”
The change “proved to work,” Martin noted, allowing the event “to have its largest” turnout so far. “We have so many different community organizations here. I think it’s excellent. The previous years, we’ve had a lot of community leaders participate, but not a lot of kids. I think moving it to a later time helped. We’re thankful for the after-school programs that brought their kids in.
“After five years, we’re finally getting the hang of it,” she added with a laugh.
The afternoon included:
• Several options of cornhole and other games, along with resource materials, furnished by UofI Extension, Guardian Family Services, MCDAC, Metropolis Public Library, Massac Memorial Hospital, Massac County Head Start, Hope Unlimited, Metropolis Kiwanis Club, Massac County Mental Health and City National Bank.
• A track featuring the Drunk Busters, which allowed participants to wear goggles that simulate being impaired by alcohol, cannabis and fatigue while driving a trike. The simulator was provided by the 4-H Health Rocks program and overseen by the Massac County Sheriff’s Office.
• A toss and catch game called Smokey Eyes, which allowed participants to wear goggles that simulate the effects of several years of smoking, primarily of macular degeneration, on the eyes. The simulator was provided by the Southern 7 Health Department.
• A demonstration by Metropolis K-9 officer Krypto and officer Nick Holland with assistance from the Massac County Sheriff’s Office.
• Pictures with superheroes Legence Bank’s Lucky Star, Super Social Worker, Supergirl, Superman and Batman.
The afternoon’s activities began with Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer reading a proclamation from Gov. JB Pritzker declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Illinois. Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor was joined by Metropolis Public Library’s after-school program students to help him “make awareness” on a day that “is more about the children than it is anyone else,” he said.
Rachel Chruszczyk, prevention specialist with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, was the afternoon’s keynote speaker. Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, a part of Prevent Child Abuse America, works in prevention education, awareness and resource allocation.
“Child abuse and neglect is one of the greatest tragedies of our time with far reaching consequences for the youngest and most vulnerable among us,” Chruszczyk said. “Every strong community needs an active group of citizens to advocate for its members. Every parent needs a strong support system to give them stability when times get tough and to celebrate them when times are good. Every child needs a strong, caring adult in their life looking out for them.”
Chruszczyk noted that child abuse, child sexual abuse and child neglect “happen in every community. We need to talk about how it happens, who’s at risk and who is doing the abusing. We need to educate adults that it is our responsibility to protect children. We also need to understand the kinds of efforts that will prevent it from happening in the first place and take action.”
She noted one way is making sure families have the resources needed, including access to health care.
“If you’re not sure how (to help), take action by being a stable, caring, consistent adult in a child’s life. Show up in their life. Let them know you love and care about them. The most crucial protective factor is that if a child has at least one caring adult in their life who helps guide them and shows up, it undoes years of trauma.”
Chruszczyk travels the southern third of Illinois for Prevent Child Abuse Illinois.
“I have seen overall so much support and so much turnout (at Child Abuse Prevention Month events around the region). There might be differences in attendance and how things are organized — some counties want to just have a proclamation and a photo op, while others want to have resources for the kids. But the one thing that remains consistent in southern Illinois is we have fantastic attendance for things like this. It seems to be a topic that southern Illinois is passionate about,” she said.
April was nationally designated in 1983 as a month-long observance to share child abuse and neglect prevention awareness messages and promote prevention efforts across the country. This year’s Child Abuse Prevention Month theme — Building Together, Prevention in Partnership is a call to action to recognize that everyone in the community has a role to play in ensuring children grow up safe and loved, and families have the resources they need to thrive — worked well with Massac County’s observance and as a reminder that prevention must happen year-round, Chruszczyk noted.
“The main thing we want people to get is that it just takes one adult in a child’s life to change the trajectory of their life path,” she said. “One supportive adult can undo so much trauma in a child’s life. You may feel helpless to stop the wave of child abuse you might see on the news, but you can make a difference in a child’s life by simply being there for them. It’s really amazing that it just takes one person.”
Windhorst, Martin and Chruszczyk were pleased with last Thursday’s turnout.
“Both the (Reaching for Kids and Metropolis Public Library’s) after-school programs are here. I’ve seen other people who are from the community. I’m very pleased with it,” Windhorst said.
“I think the turnout is amazing,” Chruszczyk said. “With so many kids and families here, it’s even better than expected. They seem to be enjoying themselves. This is our first time to do a resource fair like this. MCDAC has really brought this to fruition. I’m really thankful for their coordination on it. It’s turned out so well, I think families can expect this from now on.”
Windhorst noted the event wouldn’t have been a success without the community’s organizations.
“They were quick to say they’d be here with whatever we needed,” she said.
She thanked all of those involved — from attendees to speakers to law enforcement to schools.
“It speaks for itself,” Windhorst added, looking down the street at all the activity.
To learn more about child abuse prevention, visit preventchildabuseillinois.org. To report suspected child abuse or neglect, visit the DCFS Online Reporting System at childabuse.illinois.gov or call the DCFS Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-252-2873. Calls and online reports may be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
