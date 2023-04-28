METROPOLIS, Ill. — For five years, Massac County has observed April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. For the last two years, that observance has been in the middle of the morning at the Massac County Courthouse on dreary, cold days. This year, the observance took a different turn.

While it was windy, the blue, cloudless sky on Thursday, April 20, allowed the sun to shine down on Market Street as the block surrounding the Superman statue was filled with activities and resources for children and adults.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In