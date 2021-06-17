As baseball fans may know, the Paducah community has a unique history when it comes to America’s favorite pastime. It dates back to the 1800s and the legacy still continues at Brooks Stadium and other fields in the county.
“In 1885, a young man came to Paducah from Germany and his name was Barney Dreyfuss. Barney came here to work at the distillery that his family owned in Paducah,” said Greg McKeel, general manager of the Paducah Chiefs.
“While he was here, he got interested in baseball and started promoting and forming teams of baseball players in the late 1800s in Paducah. What makes him so interesting is in 1900, he had moved from Paducah to Louisville, Kentucky, and then from Louisville to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he became owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates.”
Dreyfuss is considered the father of the World Series, and owned the Pirates team until his death in February 1932. He later joined other legends of the game at Cooperstown, through an election by the Veterans Committee.
“He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in (2008), but he started his baseball passion in Paducah, which is kind of interesting,” McKeel added.
McKeel served as the speaker Wednesday for this week’s Rotary Club of Paducah meeting. He shared information about local baseball history, such as the “Kitty League” years and construction of Brooks Stadium in 1948, along with the Paducah Chiefs’ return in 2016, keeping the name of the former minor league team. Rotary also hosted a large number of Chiefs players for lunch.
In an introduction by Don Barger, McKeel was described as a “wearer of many hats,” referencing his work at McKeel Equipment, his past years of coaching baseball at Paducah Tilghman, his efforts to bring back Little League Baseball to Paducah, and his general manager role with the Chiefs.
“This year, after being off a year, I’ve had so many people come up to me and hope that we were playing ball this year because they missed it so much,” McKeel told Rotarians. The Chiefs didn’t play in 2020 because of COVID-19.
“Before the season started, we’d sold 220 season tickets. We have over 20 corporate sponsors with wall signs out there. With our ‘Diamond Deck’ that we have at Brooks Stadium, out of the 23 home days — we have 21 dates that are contracted by corporations and businesses here in Paducah.”
The Chiefs are part of the Ohio Valley League, which is a collegiate wooden bat association. This year’s team has players from different states and some from the area, such as Paducah, Arlington, Princeton and Metropolis, Illinois.
“One of the biggest things and one of the biggest challenges we had, when we brought the Paducah Chiefs to Paducah, was to have a place for these young men to stay, and that comes down to the host families,” McKeel said.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have people step up. We’ve got right now, I think, 28 host families that provide places for our players to stay.”
McKeel encouraged Rotarians, if they haven’t been to a Chiefs game, to come out to a game one day and “see what it’s all about.”
The next home game at Brooks Stadium is 6:30 tonight against the Hoptown Hoppers. A general admission ticket is $5 and a chair seat ticket is $10. Visit paducah chiefs.com to see the schedule, team roster and more.
