A spill of chicken entrails caused slick conditions along U.S. 51 at the Cairo bridge and into Wickliffe Wednesday morning, transportation officials said.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd said the offal appeared to have leaked from a truck traveling from Missouri into Kentucky.
Todd said the spill extended about 4 miles in Kentucky alone, and may have spread into Illinois.
Crews spread sand onto the road to improve driving conditions, and Todd said the scene was clear shortly after 10 a.m., though the smell lingered.
