Chess tournament combines women's, men's divisions

The Women’s Open chess tournament was held Saturday at McCracken County High School, and the big winner of the day was the Lotus children’s advocacy and sexual violence resource center.
The Paducah center that serves the eight counties of the Jackson Purchase region of Kentucky was the beneficiary of the proceeds from the tournament.
“Opportunities like this support all aspects of our mission,” said Caroline Glynn Neal, the Lotus director of community relations. “The support from the community through events like this help make our work possible.”
There were 11 people taking part in the tournament — three women and eight men — all playing together in one division.
Ella Chuppe, a sophomore at McCracken County High School who coordinated and directed the tournament, took first place among women players, earning three points out of a possible four. Chuppe placed third overall.
“I thought we had a pretty good turnout,” she said. “I would have liked to see more women taking part, but overall, it was a good event and we raised a lot of money for Lotus.”
Traci Dossett, the coach of the MCHS chess team, placed second among women players with two points, and MCHS sophomore Sofia Rinella placed third among women with one point.
Aaron Standiford placed first among the men with 3.5 points, while David Sye placed second with three points, winning the tiebreaker with Chuppe.
Jackson Henson placed third among the men with 2.5 points, followed by Grady Wring at two points, Daniel Crouse at two points, Dawson Black at two points, Jaden Green at two points and Josh Turner at one point.
The Women’s Open was an opportunity for area women chess players of all ages to come together and play a game with a predominantly male population.
The tournament was the second women’s chess tournament in western Kentucky — the first was held in January 2020 at Paducah Middle School — and marked the second time that a local student coordinated the tournament.
Ameeria Johnson-Bowles, who was then a junior at Paducah Tilghman High School, came up with the idea for a local women’s chess tournament in 2020, in which 14 women participated.
This was the first women’s tournament to provide a men’s division, although both divisions were merged Saturday due to a low turnout.
The next scholastic (K-12) chess tournament will be held Jan. 28 at Livingston Central High School. Participants must be members of the U.S. Chess Federation.
