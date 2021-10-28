Paducah’s new Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurant is expected to open for business before the end of the year.
Cheddar’s, owned by Darden Restaurants, was founded in 1979 in Texas, and has more than 165 restaurants in 28 states. It serves a variety of foods for customers, such as steaks, honey-butter croissants, chicken pot pie, burgers, chicken tenders and smoked ribs, according to cheddars.com.
Emily Clark, of Darden Restaurants, confirmed via email the Paducah restaurant will open on Dec. 13, “adding more than 110 jobs to the area.” It’s located at 5002 Hinkleville Road, which is next to Bandana’s Bar-B-Q.
She also described Cheddar’s as a “home-style casual dining restaurant” that offers “made-from-scratch meals and generous portions.”
“The restaurant team is welcoming applicants to apply during their hiring days starting Friday, November 13 at 9 a.m. to fill all available positions, including servers, cooks, bartenders, hosts and more,” Clark told The Sun, via email.
She said applicants can visit the restaurant for an “instant interview” or apply online. The interviews will be conducted daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. until Dec. 3. After that time, Clark said Cheddar’s will continue accepting job applications online.
“Ahead of its opening, the restaurant team is looking for passionate employees to join its team of servers, cooks, dishwashers, bartenders, hosts and more,” Clark added. “Interested applicants can apply by texting code TENDERS to 61000 or online at https://careers.cheddars.com/ to schedule an immediate interview. Walk-in applicants are also welcome to stop by.”
The Sun also contacted Tommy Elmore, a construction superintendent with Louisville’s Buffalo Construction Inc., about the restaurant.
He said the building itself is completed and it has a certificate of occupancy. The construction was finished at the end of September. He also said the city was “great to work with,” regarding the project.
“Paducah’s going to love it. It’s a great restaurant and they have great food, and the thing is, is they give good portions. I don’t have to tell you that — I’m just telling you that because that’s the truth,” Elmore said.
Visit cheddars.com to learn more about the restaurant and its locations.
Follow Kelly Farrell on Twitter, @KellyAFarrell11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.