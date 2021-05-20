Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is expected to join Paducah’s list of restaurants this year, as work for the new building is underway on Hinkleville Road.
The chain establishment, owned by Darden Res- taurants, was started in 1979 in Texas, and has locations in 28 states. It serves a variety of foods, including honey-butter croissants, steaks, burgers, chicken pot pie, fried chicken tenders and smoked barbecue ribs, according to cheddars.com.
“Yes, we are working on a site for a new restaurant in Paducah, on Hinkleville Road,” Emily Clark, with Darden Restaurants, told The Sun via email, this month. “We have been working with our landlord and the city on our permits for the proposed development. Assuming a successful completion of that process, we look to open in this coming winter.”
Clark said she would be happy to share more details about the building space and the hiring opportunities as the restaurant approaches its opening date.
The new restaurant will be built on a lot next to Bandana’s Bar-B-Q on Hinkleville Road, where a hotel used to be located. A Louisville-based company, Buffalo Construction Inc., is the contractor on the project, as confirmed by project superintendent Tommy Elmore.
“The restaurant Cheddar’s is owned by Darden, who also owns Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse ... ,” Elmore told The Sun. “We turn the building over at the end of August of this year, and the restaurant could open the middle to end of October.”
Work on the site has started, and Elmore estimated they should be pouring a slab by the end of next week and start framing after the Memorial Day weekend. He said everything is going well so far, praised the subcontractors working on the project, and also noted the city has been “great to work with.”
Chicken Salad Chick opening soon
In other restaurant news, a Paducah location for Chicken Salad Chick is opening soon at 2670 New Holt Road, Suite 240, near Strawberry Hills Pharmacy. It will feature a drive-thru.
The Paducah location announced Monday through social media that its grand opening celebration is scheduled for June 9. Chicken Salad Chick offers a variety of chicken salad flavors and other items.
There are locations across 17 states, according to chick ensaladchick.com.
